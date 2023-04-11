Championship run-in: Burnley aiming for 100 points and relegation battle hots up

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Easter weekend saw plenty of twists and turns in the Championship, with Burnley earning promotion back into the Premier League.

There are still plenty of teams in the race for promotion, while at the bottom end of the table Wigan, Blackpool and Reading encountered more misery.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the current state of play in the Championship.

Can Burnley break 100?

Burnley have sealed promotion but can they break 100 points in the Championship? (Richard Sellers/PA)

Burnley earned promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following a 2-1 win away at Middlesbrough on Good Friday. Chuba Akpom cancelled out Ashley Barnes’ opener at the Riverside and it was down to Connor Roberts to fire Burnley back into the top flight with his second-half winner. A Johann Berg Gudmundsson double then saw them beat second-placed Sheffield United on Easter Monday, meaning the Clarets are now 10 points away from reaching a three-figure total this season. Burnley could potentially beat Reading’s record-breaking 106-point haul from the 2005-06 season if they win their six remaining games.

Who can get automatics?

Already-promoted Burnley are on course to become champions but still need to pick up five points from their last six games in order to secure the title. Second-placed Sheffield United are now 14 points behind the league leaders, but their position is not secure as Luton and Middlesbrough are still firmly in the hunt to poach that last remaining automatic spot should the Blades slip up. Third-placed Luton are five points behind United following their win against Blackpool on Monday, while Boro’s momentum has seemingly dipped, with only one win in their last five league games. Michael Carrick’s side are eight points off second but only picked up one point over the Easter weekend, losing to Burnley on Friday before being held to a 2-2 draw by Bristol City.

Play-off picture

Coming into the final stretch of the season, the play-off race remains incredibly open with several teams still able to swoop in and snatch a spot. With Luton and Boro in third and fourth, Millwall and Blackburn – both on 62 points – currently occupy the remaining places, meaning that only six points separate sixth and 12th. In-form Preston have won their last three league games and are just outside of the automatic spots due to goal difference, but they are trailed closely by both Norwich and Coventry. Tenth-placed Sunderland, who were promoted from League One last season, remain in the picture following a 1-0 win at Cardiff on Monday, while West Brom and Watford are also still within touching distance.

Managerial changes

Poor results saw Mick McCarthy depart Blackpool on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

The Easter weekend saw managerial departures as the season nears an end. On Saturday Mick McCarthy parted company with Blackpool after just 14 games at the helm, with the Seasiders in relegation trouble, and their miserable form continued on Monday, losing to Luton. Relegation rivals Reading then sacked manager Paul Ince on Tuesday after eight matches without a win. With results not going their way, the Royals’ campaign was plunged into further trouble last week having been handed a six-point deduction for breaching EFL financial rules.

Relegation battle

Under Neil Warnock, Huddersfield have won three of their last five games (Tim Goode/PA)

The battle for survival continues to twist and change at the bottom of the table, with plenty of teams still trying to ease their relegation fears. Having suffered back-to-back losses against Sheffield United and Swansea over the Easter weekend, Wigan sit rock bottom with 34 points, with Blackpool just one point above them, and Reading occupy 22nd. Cardiff secured a huge win against the Seasiders on Good Friday, but were unable to capitalise as they fell into further trouble, with a loss to Sunderland seeing them linger one point above the drop zone. QPR also remain on the brink, although they ended their four-match losing streak with a draw against West Brom to take their tally to 43 points and go level with Huddersfield, who have undergone a revival under Neil Warnock, taking 11 points from their last five games.