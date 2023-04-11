Championship run-in: Burnley aiming for 100 points and relegation battle hots up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Championship run-in: Burnley aiming for 100 points and relegation battle hots up

By Press Association
Burnley have earned promotion back to the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)
Burnley have earned promotion back to the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Easter weekend saw plenty of twists and turns in the Championship, with Burnley earning promotion back into the Premier League.

There are still plenty of teams in the race for promotion, while at the bottom end of the table Wigan, Blackpool and Reading encountered more misery.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the current state of play in the Championship.

Can Burnley break 100?

Burnley have sealed promotion but can they break 100 points in the Championship?
Burnley have sealed promotion but can they break 100 points in the Championship? (Richard Sellers/PA)

Burnley earned promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following a 2-1 win away at Middlesbrough on Good Friday. Chuba Akpom cancelled out Ashley Barnes’ opener at the Riverside and it was down to Connor Roberts to fire Burnley back into the top flight with his second-half winner. A Johann Berg Gudmundsson double then saw them beat second-placed Sheffield United on Easter Monday, meaning the Clarets are now 10 points away from reaching a three-figure total this season. Burnley could potentially beat Reading’s record-breaking 106-point haul from the 2005-06 season if they win their six remaining games.

Who can get automatics?

Already-promoted Burnley are on course to become champions but still need to pick up five points from their last six games in order to secure the title. Second-placed Sheffield United are now 14 points behind the league leaders, but their position is not secure as Luton and Middlesbrough are still firmly in the hunt to poach that last remaining automatic spot should the Blades slip up. Third-placed Luton are five points behind United following their win against Blackpool on Monday, while Boro’s momentum has seemingly dipped, with only one win in their last five league games. Michael Carrick’s side are eight points off second but only picked up one point over the Easter weekend, losing to Burnley on Friday before being held to a 2-2 draw by Bristol City.

Play-off picture

Coming into the final stretch of the season, the play-off race remains incredibly open with several teams still able to swoop in and snatch a spot. With Luton and Boro in third and fourth, Millwall and Blackburn – both on 62 points – currently occupy the remaining places, meaning that only six points separate sixth and 12th. In-form Preston have won their last three league games and are just outside of the automatic spots due to goal difference, but they are trailed closely by both Norwich and Coventry. Tenth-placed Sunderland, who were promoted from League One last season, remain in the picture following a 1-0 win at Cardiff on Monday, while West Brom and Watford are also still within touching distance.

Managerial changes

Poor results saw Mick McCarthy depart from Blackpool on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
Poor results saw Mick McCarthy depart Blackpool on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

The Easter weekend saw managerial departures as the season nears an end. On Saturday Mick McCarthy parted company with Blackpool after just 14 games at the helm, with the Seasiders in relegation trouble, and their miserable form continued on Monday, losing to Luton. Relegation rivals Reading then sacked manager Paul Ince on Tuesday after eight matches without a win. With results not going their way, the Royals’ campaign was plunged into further trouble last week having been handed a six-point deduction for breaching EFL financial rules.

Relegation battle

Under Neil Warnock, Huddersfield have won three of their last five games (Tim Goode/PA)
Under Neil Warnock, Huddersfield have won three of their last five games (Tim Goode/PA)

The battle for survival continues to twist and change at the bottom of the table, with plenty of teams still trying to ease their relegation fears. Having suffered back-to-back losses against Sheffield United and Swansea over the Easter weekend, Wigan sit rock bottom with 34 points, with Blackpool just one point above them, and Reading occupy 22nd. Cardiff secured a huge win against the Seasiders on Good Friday, but were unable to capitalise as they fell into further trouble, with a loss to Sunderland seeing them linger one point above the drop zone. QPR also remain on the brink, although they ended their four-match losing streak with a draw against West Brom to take their tally to 43 points and go level with Huddersfield, who have undergone a revival under Neil Warnock, taking 11 points from their last five games.

