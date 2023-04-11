Hearts chief Andrew McKinlay stresses importance of third-place finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hearts chief Andrew McKinlay stresses importance of third-place finish

By Press Association
Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay has stressed the importance of a third-place finish (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament
Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay has stressed the importance of a third-place finish (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay has underlined the financial importance of a third-place finish in the cinch Premiership as the club adjust to life after Robbie Neilson.

The 42-year-old’s tenure as Jambos boss came to an end on Sunday after a 3-0 defeat at home to St Mirren on Saturday – a fourth straight league loss – saw them slip below Aberdeen into fourth place, with his assistant Lee McCulloch also departing.

Steven Naismith, the Gorgie club’s B team manager, was appointed interim manager for the final seven games of the season, and his first match is at Edinburgh rivals Hibernian on Saturday.

McKinlay insists Neilson’s dismissal was “not a knee-jerk or gut decision on the back of one result” but says the quest to finish behind the Old Firm – which will guarantee group-stage European football again, should Celtic or Rangers, as expected, win the Scottish Cup – is paramount.

He said: “I think that (the importance of finishing third) may skew things slightly. Maybe in other seasons you would be sitting there thinking, ‘Is finishing fourth a big deal compared to finishing third?’

“Maybe in the past, Hearts have thought, ‘Is it a huge deal? Does it make a massive difference if you make one extra round in Europe?’ But the fact is, at the moment, that’s not the case (that it is potentially only one extra round).

“At the moment the situation is, depending on who wins the Scottish Cup, the third place team… and we have experienced that so we more than anyone know exactly what comes with that – both financially and the status as a club, what that means to everyone in the club. So it is important.

“The turnover (in finishing third will increase) by around five or six million pounds extra. The profit on that will depend on your costs and where you are playing but it’s a significant amount of money in relation to our turnover.”

After speaking to the players at the club’s Oriam training base, McKinlay remains confident that they can turn it around under former Hearts attacker Naismith.

He said: “I’ve actually just come down from Oriam, where I addressed the players. I very rarely speak to the players. That’s not my job.

“So I spoke to them before I handed over to Steven and his team. The only message I got across to them, and I have watched this group of players this season, (is that) I have seen them perform magnificently on occasions so I know they are capable of it.

“That’s all I said to them. I said I don’t know what will motivate them for the rest of the season but said to them to do it for yourselves.

“Have pride and get us back to where we believe we should be. Did they listen to me? I just don’t know but I genuinely believe we have a group of players that should be in third place and I believe we will get back to third place by the end of the season.”


