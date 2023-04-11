Marc Skinner plays down concern over Alessia Russo’s expiring contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marc Skinner plays down concern over Alessia Russo’s expiring contract

By Press Association
Alessia Russo’s contract at Manchester United expires in the summer (John Walton/PA)
Alessia Russo's contract at Manchester United expires in the summer (John Walton/PA)

Marc Skinner insisted he is not unduly worried about Alessia Russo’s contract running down as his main focus is on leading Manchester United to domestic silverware this season.

United sit atop the Women’s Super League and are into the FA Cup semi-finals, but looming in the background is the uncertainty of several players’ futures at the club beyond the end of the campaign.

The deals of both England striker Russo, who attracted a world record bid from Arsenal reported to be around £500,000 in January which United rejected, and Spain full-back Ona Batlle expire this summer.

Manchester United are bidding for silverware on more than one front this season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Manchester United are bidding for silverware on more than one front this season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

While Skinner revealed talks are continuing in the background with the important duo, the United boss said his job and that of all his players is to focus on a crucial next few matches.

“I wouldn’t say (the contract situations of Russo and Batlle) goes to the level of concern because as a collective we’re in a really important moment of the season which these players will play a massive part in,” said Skinner.

“There’s a lot of love from those players towards the club and obviously from the club towards those players. We’re hopeful and working hard behind the scenes.

“What I’ve stayed very clear on and why they’re still performing like they are is it’s about the team. My job is to put myself aside and work for this team, the players’ job is to put themselves aside and work for the team.

“That looks like trying to progress to an FA Cup final. We’ve already gone one stage further than we ever have so now we have to put all our energy into doing that and then we’ve got really important games to not only finish potentially in the Champions League but try to challenge for the league.”

This iteration of United’s women’s side have only been in existence for the last five years and have neither finished in the top three of the league nor reached the final of a domestic cup competition.

Indeed, this Saturday’s clash against Brighton will be their first experience of an FA Cup semi-final.

United, though, will be overwhelming favourites to prevail given they have twice this season claimed 4-0 wins over Brighton, rock-bottom of the WSL, who named Melissa Phillips as head coach last week.

Marc Skinner wants United to be on the
Marc Skinner wants United to be on the "hunt" in their remaining games this season (Steven Paston/PA)

“The reality is we’re not at the final,” said Skinner, whose most recent thrashing of Brighton was earlier this month in both teams’ last fixtures.

“We would love to get to a final and to win finals going forward but we’ve got a very difficult task ahead of us.

“The mentality from my group and my players has to be that we go and hunt any opponent that stands in the way of us and success.

“That’s the mentality I want us to have from now until the end of the year and I genuinely mean I want us to turn up our heat on every opponent knowing that the one we’ll face this weekend will be very, very difficult to play against. We better be ready for that.”

