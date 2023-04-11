Bale hails Masters champion Rahm as Evra reminisces – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association April 11 2023, 6.13pm Share Bale hails Masters champion Rahm as Evra reminisces – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4297048/bale-hails-masters-champion-rahm-as-evra-reminisces-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Gareth Bale (left), Jon Rahm (centre) and Patrice Evra (Martin Rickett/Richard Sellers/Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 11. Football Gareth Bale congratulated Masters champion Jon Rahm. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) Patrice Evra reminisced. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) World Cup countdown. 100 Days until the #FIFAWWC kicks off 🤩 #BeyondGreatness pic.twitter.com/OV0hG0y562— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) April 11, 2023 Golf Sergio Garcia reflected on an enjoyable weekend. Another great year at @TheMasters followed by a great day celebrating Easter with the kids. pic.twitter.com/cfGExIbTXI— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 11, 2023 Cricket Virat Kohli kept cool. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/veANraaUBC— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 11, 2023 Rugby union Sam Warburton spoke to Sir Chris Hoy. This week on Captains, I'm joined by Olympic legend Sir @ChrisHoy 🥇It was fascinating to gain an insight into the mindset that took Sir Chris to the top of track cycling and beyond. Invaluable advice to live by 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Jglut4Fyvj— Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) April 11, 2023 Tennis Laura Robson caught up with one of her childhood idols. So cool to be working with Justine this week. One of my favourite players growing up!! Clay legend 🎾 pic.twitter.com/sPJuRQiriW— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) April 11, 2023 Formula One Classic Senna… The genius of Ayrton Senna… 30 years ago today! 🤯#F1 #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/RgUgSOJiVs— Formula 1 (@F1) April 11, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close