Partick Thistle appeal for witnesses to alleged racist comments By Press Association April 11 2023, 6.29pm Share Partick Thistle appeal for witnesses to alleged racist comments Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4297084/partick-thistle-appeal-for-witnesses-to-alleged-racist-comments/ Copy Link Partick Thistle have made an appeal to fans after alleged racist comments at Firhill (Jane Barlow/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]