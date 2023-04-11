Nathan Shaw and Scott Allardice on target as 10-man Inverness beat Arbroath By Press Association April 11 2023, 9.47pm Share Nathan Shaw and Scott Allardice on target as 10-man Inverness beat Arbroath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4297522/nathan-shaw-and-scott-allardice-on-target-as-10-man-inverness-beat-arbroath/ Copy Link Inverness beat Arbroath 2-0 (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Nathan Shaw and Scott Allardice earned Inverness a 2-0 win over Arbroath in the cinch Championship. Early efforts from Caley Thistle’s Sean Welsh and Arbroath’s Lewis Banks were as good as it got in a goalless first half. But Shaw opened the scoring eight minutes after the interval, converting Jay Henderson’s cross after a swift counter-attack. Billy Mckay went close from Shaw’s cross and it was 2-0 through Allardice’s 78th-minute penalty. Henderson again played a key role, winning the spot-kick, but he was shown a straight red card a minute later for a foul on Michael McKenna. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close