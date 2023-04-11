Morton’s Grant Gillespie adds to the woes of his former club

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grant Gillespie haunted his former side with the opening goal as Morton returned to winning ways in a 2-0 cinch Championship victory over struggling Hamilton at Cappielow.

Robbie Muirhead came close to breaking the deadlock twice just after the half-hour mark but his first close-range effort was blocked before he sent a close second over the crossbar.

Morton continued to dominate and were rewarded with an opener by former Accies midfielder Gillespie, nine minutes after the break, as he got on the end of Calvin Miller’s corner to tap home from close range at the far post.

Defender Alex King doubled the hosts’ lead after 66 minutes as he slotted the ball under goalkeeper Ryan Fulton for his third goal of the season in all competitions as they ended a six-match winless run to leave Hamilton second-bottom and three points from safety.