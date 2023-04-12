Can Manchester City finally break their Champions League duck this season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can Manchester City finally break their Champions League duck this season?

By Press Association
Erling Haaland’s goals could catapult Manchester City to Champions League success (Tim Goode/PA)
Erling Haaland's goals could catapult Manchester City to Champions League success (Tim Goode/PA)

Manchester City have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after a fine win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side will take a 3-0 lead into the second leg of their quarter-final in Germany and are on course for a third-consecutive semi-final appearance.

They have yet to lift the European Cup in their history but here, the PA news agency looks at whether the time is now to break that duck.

How close have they come in recent years?

Pep Guardiola's City were beaten by Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final.
Pep Guardiola's City were beaten by Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)

Guardiola twice took Barcelona to the Champions League title – beating Manchester United in both the 2009 and 2011 finals – but has yet to work his European magic at the Etihad Stadium.

They have come agonisingly close, however, reaching the final in 2021 only to lose to Chelsea as Kai Havertz hit the only goal of the game.

They followed that up last season as they went through to the last four, losing 6-5 on aggregate in heartbreaking circumstances to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Before reaching the final, the best City had done under Guardiola was three quarter-final appearances in a row so now they have the know-how to go deep into the Champions League.

What could make the difference this time round?

It is not a question of what – more a question of who.

That ‘who’ is Erling Haaland, the summer signing who has been in scintillating form ever since pulling on a City shirt.

The Norway striker scored the third in the win of Bayern to take his tally for the season to 45 goals in 39 games across all competitions this season – already breaking the record for the number scored by a Premier League player in a whole campaign.

His domestic numbers have been nothing short of sensational but he also has European defences on notice with a stunning record in continental football, the 22-year-old having amassed 34 goals in 26 Champions League games for Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and now City.

What about the rest of the squad?

Rodri (left) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game against Bayern.
Rodri (left) scored the first opening goal against Bayern (Tim Goode/PA)

While Haaland has been a whirlwind of goals since his signing, the nucleus of Guardiola’s squad has been retained.

They added another Premier League title – a third in four years – after being knockout out by Madrid last year and are fighting with Arsenal at the top of the table once more.

All of that winning and the big-game experience can only help in the latter stages of such an elite competition.

The likes of Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne continue to sparkle as diamonds in Guardiola’s team and their continued learning could help City over the line this year.

Who else is chipping in?

The players mentioned above have been in fine form for City on such a regular basis it is no surprise that they are among those driving the Champions League charge.

A number of their team-mates, however, have upped their game in recent months to add even more quality to the ranks.

Since the World Cup, England forward Jack Grealish has weighed in with 10 goal involvements as the £100million man has seemingly finally found his feet at City.

Nathan Ake, a squad player last season, has become integral to how Guardiola wants his team to play in the final weeks of the campaign and has adapted well to being played at full-back.

Likewise, fellow defender John Stones has locked down a position in the first-choice starting XI as another player who has stepped up to the challenge laid down by his manager.

