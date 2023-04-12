Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford out for ‘a few games’ with muscle injury

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Sevilla after being ruled out for “a few games” with a muscle injury he picked up against Everton on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Erik ten Hag’s side in recent months but limped out of the 2-0 Premier League win over the Toffees.

“Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury,” United said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to

the dressing room for treatment.

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.”