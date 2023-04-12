Ben Proud makes British team for World Aquatics Championships but no Adam Peaty

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Proud will look for more success at July’s World Aquatics Championships after being named in British Swimming’s 29-strong squad, with three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty absent as he continues his break to focus on his mental health.

Peaty, 28, withdrew from the recent British Championships, saying he was “not enjoying the sport” as he had done previously and hoping the decision would help him prepare for next year’s Paris Olympics and the defence of his 100 metres breaststroke and 4×100m mixed medley titles.

World, European and Commonwealth champion Proud struck gold again as he landed the men’s 50m freestyle crown at the British Championships.

In total six Olympic champions – Freya Anderson, Tom Dean, Anna Hopkin, James Guy, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott – will compete in Fukuoka, Japan this summer, with James Wilby also out to add to his previous world championship medal.

Freya Colbert, Dan Jervis and Laura Stephens all made qualification times in their respective events in Sheffield.

There will be 10 swimmers set to make their world championship debut in Japan, including Katie Shanahan, who won 200m backstroke and 200m individual medley titles at Ponds Forge.

Tickets to Worlds were secured in Sheffield – now it's destination Fukuoka✈️🇬🇧🇯🇵 Our swimming team for the pool at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships has been confirmed✅⤵️https://t.co/WIPIEsFh0C — British Swimming (@britishswimming) April 12, 2023

British Swimming performance director Chris Spice said: “We were really pleased with the standard of our athletes’ performances at the British Championships, with established names and new faces delivering big swims and helping play their part in some outstanding races.

“As with every year, our swimmers and coaches will now put those performances behind them and focus on what they can do between now and the summer to ensure they can deliver a season’s best when it matters most.”

British Swimming team for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14-30:

Freya Colbert (Loughborough), Daniel Jervis (Swim Wales), Matt Richards (Millfield), Katie Shanahan (University of Stirling), Laura Stephens (Loughborough), Cameron Brooker (Bath), Greg Butler (Loughborough), Lauren Cox (Loughborough), Kara Hanlon (Edinburgh), Medi Harris (Swim Wales), Lucy Hope (University of Stirling), Joe Litchfield (Loughborough), Keanna MacInnes (University of Stirling), Jack McMillan (University of Stirling), Oliver Morgan (University of Birmingham), Luke Turley (Bath), Jacob Whittle (Loughborough), James Wilby (Loughborough), Brodie Williams (Bath), Freya Anderson (Bath), Lewis Burras (Repton), Tom Dean (Bath), James Guy (Bath), Anna Hopkin (Loughborough), Emily Large (Millfield), Jacob Peters (Bath), Ben Proud (Bath), Duncan Scott (University of Stirling), Abbie Wood (Loughborough).