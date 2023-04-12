Jim Goodwin feels Dundee United’s win over Hibernian ‘crucial’ in survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin feels Dundee United’s win over Hibernian ‘crucial’ in survival bid

By Press Association
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin looking to build on over-due win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin looking to build on over-due win (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jim Goodwin believes Dundee United’s “crucial” win over Hibernian at the weekend has turned up the heat in the battle for cinch Premiership survival.

The Irishman took over the Taysiders on a short-term contract on March 1 following the departure of Liam Fox but he failed to register victory in his first four games until the much-welcome 2-1 home win over the Easter Road side on Sunday.

With seven fixtures remaining – two before the split – United remain bottom of the table on 25 points, two points behind Ross County with Kilmarnock three points and St Johnstone seven points ahead of the Terrors, while rejuvenated Motherwell, whom United visit on Saturday, are on 36 points.

Goodwin wants to see his side build on their first win as a group in 11 matches in all competitions and add to the pressure on the clubs above.

“The win has given the whole place a lift as you can imagine,” said Goodwin.

“Not just on the playing front and staff but behind the scenes as well.

“There was a real sense of relief more than anything else considering how the results had gone on the Saturday, that gap between ourselves and second-bottom going to five points.

“It was crucial that we took maximum points on Sunday and I am delighted for the players and everyone connected to the club that we were able to get that massive win.

“I think prior to the weekend people may have been looking at it as ourselves, Ross County and Kilmarnock, possibly (fighting for survival).

“But I think there is another couple of teams maybe looking over their shoulders now and getting a little bit nervy which is great.

“We will try to focus as much as we can on our own job.

“We have seven games coming up that we would look at, from our own perspective, as winnable games albeit we respect the opposition and we know how difficult those games are going to be.

“But for us to beat one of the better teams in my opinion in Hibs – I know they are on a difficult run at the moment but there is real quality in the squad – should give everybody in the squad a real sense of what can be achieved if we get things right on the day.”

