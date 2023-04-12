Jim Goodwin feels Dundee United’s win over Hibernian ‘crucial’ in survival bid

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin believes Dundee United’s “crucial” win over Hibernian at the weekend has turned up the heat in the battle for cinch Premiership survival.

The Irishman took over the Taysiders on a short-term contract on March 1 following the departure of Liam Fox but he failed to register victory in his first four games until the much-welcome 2-1 home win over the Easter Road side on Sunday.

With seven fixtures remaining – two before the split – United remain bottom of the table on 25 points, two points behind Ross County with Kilmarnock three points and St Johnstone seven points ahead of the Terrors, while rejuvenated Motherwell, whom United visit on Saturday, are on 36 points.

Goodwin wants to see his side build on their first win as a group in 11 matches in all competitions and add to the pressure on the clubs above.

“The win has given the whole place a lift as you can imagine,” said Goodwin.

“Not just on the playing front and staff but behind the scenes as well.

“There was a real sense of relief more than anything else considering how the results had gone on the Saturday, that gap between ourselves and second-bottom going to five points.

“It was crucial that we took maximum points on Sunday and I am delighted for the players and everyone connected to the club that we were able to get that massive win.

“I think prior to the weekend people may have been looking at it as ourselves, Ross County and Kilmarnock, possibly (fighting for survival).

“But I think there is another couple of teams maybe looking over their shoulders now and getting a little bit nervy which is great.

“We will try to focus as much as we can on our own job.

“We have seven games coming up that we would look at, from our own perspective, as winnable games albeit we respect the opposition and we know how difficult those games are going to be.

“But for us to beat one of the better teams in my opinion in Hibs – I know they are on a difficult run at the moment but there is real quality in the squad – should give everybody in the squad a real sense of what can be achieved if we get things right on the day.”