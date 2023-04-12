Steven Naismith makes decision to call time on Robert Snodgrass’ Hearts stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Naismith makes decision to call time on Robert Snodgrass’ Hearts stay

By Press Association
Robert Snodgrass is set to leave Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robert Snodgrass is set to leave Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steven Naismith has made his first major decision as Hearts manager by telling former Scotland team-mate Robert Snodgrass his Tynecastle career is up.

The 35-year-old midfielder is set to finalise an immediate departure days after getting sent off in a 2-0 home defeat by St Mirren, a fifth consecutive defeat which prompted the Hearts board to sack Robbie Neilson.

Naismith has been brought in as manager until the end of the season and has quickly made his mark.

“I had a conversation with Snoddy,” he said on the club’s official website. “I have a good relationship with Snoddy as a player and a team-mate.

“The decision’s been made that he’s probably not going to get many minutes. I’ve experienced that myself as a player and we had a talk about it.

“Snoddy’s family are still down south and the best outcome for everybody would be that he gets time to spend with his family and I focus on a group that’s going to go forward.

“A big thing for me over the past two years at the club has been working with young players.

“As a club, that’s something that needs to be much better. We’ve not been good enough on that front. We’ve got to give these guys an opportunity to play in the first team.”

Naismith praised the “amazing” work Neilson did in taking Hearts from the Championship to European group stage football via two Scottish Cup finals but stressed he was ready for the job.

“Did I ever expect it to come so quickly? Probably not, but since stepping into coaching, there’s been a rapid rise in terms of experience,” he said.

“I took the lead on the 18s when John Rankin left, then the B team, and then being involved with the national team. I’ve crammed a lot into my time being a coach. I’ve learned a lot and I feel that I’m well-equipped for the upcoming couple of months.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned since joining Hearts is that there’s a demand at the club. It’s got to be a good demand and the players have got to enjoy that. The fans want attacking football. They want a team that goes into every game trying to win it. Not one that’s going to defend and hold out for a draw or a 1-0 lead.

“I was like that as a player; I wanted to be on the front foot and enjoyed having the ball and creating opportunities. I want play entertaining football. That’s easy to say and harder to implement on the training pitch and in games, but that’s what I want.

“I’m not naive to think that this is going to be easy, but I want us to be a team that takes games by the scruff of the neck.”

Another of Naismith’s former team-mates, ex-Scotland and Rangers player Lee McCulloch, also exited the club in recent days to leave assistant manager Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy to form Naismith’s backroom team for the final seven games of the season.

Naismith, whose managerial reign kicks off with an Edinburgh derby at Easter Road on Saturday, said: “I know Frankie well: he was assistant manager during my time at Norwich City and got on really well during that time. We’ve worked together very closely since he came in as academy director.

“Frankie’s got a wealth of experience in the game from being a manager, being an assistant, and he’s someone who sees the game differently to me. That’s a strong point, because he’ll see things that I sometimes don’t.

“Gordon and I are very similar in loads of aspects: preparation, training, set-up, and delivery, how we want the game to be played.

“Gordy’s got a real enthusiasm for the game and I’m learning from him. I’ve learned on him a lot since I’ve been in my job.”

