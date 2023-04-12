Ryan Reynolds sets Ben Tozer a target – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association April 12 2023, 6.05pm Share Ryan Reynolds sets Ben Tozer a target – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4300291/ryan-reynolds-sets-ben-tozer-a-target-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Ryan Reynolds and Ben Tozer (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 12. Football Ryan Reynolds set Ben Tozer a target. Get promoted and I’ll make you my new stepdad, Tozer.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2023 Bobby Moore was remembered, on what would have been his 82nd birthday. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Harry Redknapp (@harryredknapp) England captain. World Cup winner. Football legend.82 years ago today, Bobby Moore was born. pic.twitter.com/G4dfYWPUrs— England (@England) April 12, 2023 Bobby Moore would have turned 82 today.🅰️ 646 appearances⚽️ 27 goals🏆 1 FA Cup🏆 1 European Cup Winners' CupIcon. pic.twitter.com/BlmI5qbRLn— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 12, 2023 Andre Villas-Boas explored Japan. View this post on InstagramA post shared by André Villas-Boas (@officialandrevillasboas) Manchester City were still celebrating. Great atmosphere tonight! 💙 @ManCity Half time and a long way to go pic.twitter.com/BM2z83Ej3Z— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) April 11, 2023 First half done! pic.twitter.com/0xNqkwoIUD— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) April 11, 2023 Nothing but pure love for this competition! 🔵 #mancity #UCL pic.twitter.com/3r5VqWAXMu— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) April 11, 2023 What a result – amazing evening at the Etihad 💙 Half the job done ✅💪🏼 @championsleague pic.twitter.com/xT05i6wGOT— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 11, 2023 Enjoyed that 😍. Big one next week! @ManCity #UCL pic.twitter.com/tZhJDGwvur— Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) April 11, 2023 What a night at the Etihad!! 💫 half time in the tie… Well done boys 💙 pic.twitter.com/z6HutqiZmy— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) April 11, 2023 IRL version of the gif is even better 🎺😂 gg @ErlingHaaland and gg @ManCity 💙 pic.twitter.com/XfmsMN1ZSf— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) April 11, 2023 Let's keep the momentum going. Another final on Saturday #ManCity pic.twitter.com/v16T0HCeDE— Manuel Akanji (@ManuAkanji) April 12, 2023 Golf Jon Rahm was still thinking about his Masters triumph. It’s hard for me to put my emotions into words, but I want to thank everyone for supporting me. This one was for Seve. Having my family there made it even better. A dream come true! @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/LZ0JX41CIv— Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) April 12, 2023 Motor Racing Carlos Sainz Jr wished Carlos Sainz Sr a happy 61st birthday. 61 y como un toro! Happy birthday @CSainz_oficial!! 😜💪🏼–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/hrB1TCEBmN— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) April 12, 2023 George Russell met Novak Djokovic. Great day watching this man doing what he does best. Thanks for taking the time @DjokerNole. pic.twitter.com/Zf86ImN6hl— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 11, 2023 Lewis Hamilton threw it back. the kid pic.twitter.com/TsgRIyMiAH— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 12, 2023 Boxing Surely not? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close