Ryan Reynolds sets Ben Tozer a target – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 12.

Football

Ryan Reynolds set Ben Tozer a target.

Get promoted and I’ll make you my new stepdad, Tozer. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2023

Bobby Moore was remembered, on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

England captain. World Cup winner. Football legend. 82 years ago today, Bobby Moore was born. pic.twitter.com/G4dfYWPUrs — England (@England) April 12, 2023

Bobby Moore would have turned 82 today. 🅰️ 646 appearances⚽️ 27 goals🏆 1 FA Cup🏆 1 European Cup Winners' Cup Icon. pic.twitter.com/BlmI5qbRLn — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 12, 2023

Andre Villas-Boas explored Japan.

Manchester City were still celebrating.

Great atmosphere tonight! 💙 @ManCity Half time and a long way to go pic.twitter.com/BM2z83Ej3Z — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) April 11, 2023

What a result – amazing evening at the Etihad 💙 Half the job done ✅💪🏼 @championsleague pic.twitter.com/xT05i6wGOT — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 11, 2023

What a night at the Etihad!! 💫 half time in the tie… Well done boys 💙 pic.twitter.com/z6HutqiZmy — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) April 11, 2023

IRL version of the gif is even better 🎺😂 gg @ErlingHaaland and gg @ManCity 💙 pic.twitter.com/XfmsMN1ZSf — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) April 11, 2023

Let's keep the momentum going. Another final on Saturday #ManCity pic.twitter.com/v16T0HCeDE — Manuel Akanji (@ManuAkanji) April 12, 2023

Golf

Jon Rahm was still thinking about his Masters triumph.

It’s hard for me to put my emotions into words, but I want to thank everyone for supporting me. This one was for Seve. Having my family there made it even better. A dream come true! @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/LZ0JX41CIv — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) April 12, 2023

Motor Racing

Carlos Sainz Jr wished Carlos Sainz Sr a happy 61st birthday.

George Russell met Novak Djokovic.

Great day watching this man doing what he does best. Thanks for taking the time @DjokerNole. pic.twitter.com/Zf86ImN6hl — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 11, 2023

Lewis Hamilton threw it back.

Boxing

