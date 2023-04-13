Promotion, titles and relegation: What is at stake this weekend?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion and relegation issues could be decided this weekend as the EFL season nears its end.

Burnley‘s return to the Premier League is already assured but this weekend could see their title coronation as well as movement between Leagues One and Two.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what is on the line.

Championship

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets clinched promotion with seven games to spare by winning at Middlesbrough on April 7.

Victory at Reading on Saturday would be enough to secure the title if second-placed Sheffield United fail to beat Cardiff earlier in the day.

A Blades win would delay that until at least Tuesday and also secure their own play-off place, with a draw also sufficient given Preston and Millwall play each other so at least one will drop points.

Relegation issues will not be decided this weekend, though bottom two Wigan and Blackpool meet in what is surely a must-win game for both teams.

League One

Duncan Ferguson and Forest Green are already in the last-chance saloon (Nick Potts/PA)

Monday’s defeat at Wycombe did not condemn Forest Green to the drop, as Oxford were held at Port Vale to keep them just in range, but Duncan Ferguson’s side need every result from here on in to go in their favour.

Anything but victory over high-flying Barnsley would immediately rubber-stamp Rovers’ return to League Two, while even that will not be enough if Oxford also beat Bolton.

Promotion will not be decided, with Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Ipswich covered by just two points at the summit and Barnsley a further four back.

Wednesday are already assured of at least a play-off place and could be joined by Argyle, with a point against Exeter, and Ipswich if they beat Charlton. The Tykes could also make sure if they win and seventh-placed Derby lose to Bristol Rovers.

League Two

Will Leyton Orient be celebrating on Saturday? (Ben Whitley/PA)

Leaders Leyton Orient can seal promotion by beating Sutton, providing neither Stockport nor Carlisle win their respective games against Northampton and Gillingham.

Their play-off place is effectively assured already but a point will formalise that for Richie Wellens’ side, with the remaining spots in the top seven still up for grabs.

No relegation place can be decided until Tuesday at the earliest, with Wrexham and Notts County’s epic National League promotion battle also running until at least next week.