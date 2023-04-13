Stuart Kettlewell: ‘Nothing to suggest’ Max Johnston will not stay at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Kettlewell: ‘Nothing to suggest’ Max Johnston will not stay at Motherwell

By Press Association
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell is positive about Max Johnston’s future (Robert Perry/PA)
Stuart Kettlewell insists there is “absolutely nothing to suggest” Max Johnston will not be a Motherwell player next season.

The 19-year-old defender is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with Premier League-bound Burnley and Serie A side Bologna, among other clubs.

Johnston is considering the offer of a new deal from the cinch Premiership outfit and when asked if it is realistic to think the Scotland under-21 cap, who returned from a loan at Cove Rangers in January, would be at Fir Park next season, Well boss Kettlewell replied: “There has been absolutely nothing to suggest otherwise.

“I have a really good relationship with Max. He knows what I think of him, I think he has started every game since I came in.

“I knew he was a good player before I came in and I am seeing him flourish and improve every time he takes to the pitch, so there has been nothing to suggest otherwise.

“There has been an offer made to the player and I understand he may want to take time over that. We would love to have him at the club next season.

“But the simple message to Max was that we need him to keep performing the way he has done of late.”

Rejuvenated Well have lost  just once in seven matches since Kettlewell took over from Steven Hammell in February and with games against Dundee United at home on Saturday and Celtic away before the split, they trail sixth-place Hibernian by four points with an outside chance of a top-half finish.

Bottom side United won their first game under Jim Goodwin at the weekend when they beat Hibernian 2-1 at Tannadice but Kettlewell insists the Terrors will be no more motivated than his side.

He said: “I always make a case for what cause is greater.

“People will argue that if you are fighting for your life and are bottom of the table (it is greater), I don’t necessarily go along with that because I really want to think about keeping us on what has been a very good run.

“As I keep saying, we want to amass as many points as we can, try to entertain our fans and get another victory at home, and that cause for me can be a catalyst for us to be motivated to play in any game.

“I can sum it up, I take every game as serious as the last one and I will never change from that.

“When you start thinking that you can be a slighter version of yourself then you are going to encounter trouble.

“So it is important that you maintain standards in everything that you do, it breeds a habit of trying to win games of football.

“But if you think of anything else, that it is not as important, it breeds another habit which is normally one that we start complaining about, supporters are unhappy if you don’t get results, players are unhappy, staff are unhappy and you just never want to encourage that being a factor.”

