Steven Naismith vows to do his best for Hearts with Robert Snodgrass set to exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Naismith vows to do his best for Hearts with Robert Snodgrass set to exit

By Press Association
Steven Naismith has already made his mark as Hearts manager (Jane Barlow/PA)
Steven Naismith has already made his mark as Hearts manager (Jane Barlow/PA)

Interim Hearts manager Steven Naismith vowed he would do things his way after axing his friend days into his new role.

Naismith told former Scotland team-mate Robert Snodgrass he would not be involved in the final seven games of the cinch Premiership season and the 35-year-old’s departure is expected to be confirmed next week after he serves a one-match suspension.

The departure of another of Naismith’s former team-mates, Lee McCulloch, was announced just before the 36-year-old was confirmed as the short-term replacement for Robbie Neilson.

The former Rangers, Everton and Hearts striker stressed he had to separate friendship from decision-making ahead of his short run as manager.

Speaking in a media conference ahead of Saturday’s Edinburgh derby, Naismith said: “If Snoddy is not involved, for me personally the job becomes harder if there’s questions always about Snoddy.

“I had this conversation with him and all round I felt it was best that he wasn’t around for that. For no other reason than it makes everything easier for me.

“Snoddy was really disappointed and it’s hard for me as someone who is his friend, his team-mate and had a long-lasting relationship with him to have that conversation and speak to him and see how disappointed he was.

“But Snoddy has really good attributes, he has been a fantastic player and I only have good things to say about him. But the decision was made and we will move on.”

The Scotland assistant coach added: “It’s a difficult one because I played with half this squad, which has been brilliant for me so far because they know my character, they know how I act.

“I am pretty blunt sometimes and I’m pretty hard and demanding but hopefully they are going to tell them ‘he’s actually an all right guy’.

“But I experienced that when I became a Scotland coach. I was half their team-mates.

“Inevitably you need to change your relationship. But it doesn’t mean you can’t be friends with them. You can be more honest with them and you can be sure they understand what you want and need and they can carry that message on to the guys we have not been around.”

Despite the short-term role, Naismith will act like he is in charge for the long term.

“Football is littered with insecurity and people making judgements for self-interest,” he said. “I am not interested in that. I will do what’s best for the club, whatever needs done I will do.

“If I’m not here in the summer or if I am back in my role with the B team, I know everything I have done is to make Hearts better.

“Recruitment has to go on from now until the summer, pre-season needs arranged, and I will do what I think is best and that what will (need to be) done to give the guys the best chance to keep progressing.”

Naismith described his promotion as a “fantastic opportunity” but added: “In terms of how long it is, I am only bothered to the summer. It’s come early. I don’t know if I will enjoy it to the level I want.

“But I want to be a manager, I was in a fantastic role beforehand with the national team and Hearts. So if I go back to that role, I will be delighted.

“If over the course of this I change my mind and think I am ready, I love it, then my opinion might change but at the moment I just want Hearts to do well and win games.”

Neilson was sacked after a run of five consecutive defeats saw Hearts slip into fourth place in the cinch Premiership.

The club acted out of concern over losing out on lucrative entry to European group stage football but Naismith played down the pressure of league finishes as he tries to rid the players of anxiety.

When asked if third was the only acceptable finish, he said: “It would be nice but for me that’s not the be all and end all, to be honest.

“The club have made the change to try to get a reaction. I firmly believe we will get a reaction from what I have seen so far. But time will tell.

“It’s a great game to start, a derby. It’s a game that is probably easy for everybody to get up for and it’s one we are looking forward to.

“That’s the biggest thing that has come across from the players: there is a real excitement now, there is not a nervousness.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
TikTok app logo on screen and a finger pointing at it.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Police are searching for Stewart Downie. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Kirriemuir pensioner spotted near Lintrathen Loch
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon has urged his players to secure a play-off spot. Image: Dave Johnston.
Ray McKinnon lifts promotion play-off talk ban as Forfar's League Two survival status is…
James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealously towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside
Manager Chris Nelson at the new Dundee Golf Centre at Ballumbie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look at new high-tech Dundee golf range 17 months after Storm Arwen destruction
Botti Biabi has entertained the Brechin City fans this year. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media.
Botti Biabi eyes up back-to-back silverware as Brechin City battle Buckie Thistle for Highland…
William Roxburgh, a former special constable, was fined at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Medal-winning ex-special constable from Fife fined for carelessly overtaking static police car
Kirkside Bar in St John's Place, Perth. Image: Kathryn Anderson.
Perth pub given permission to extend outdoor seating area
Steven Naismith has already made his mark as Hearts manager (Jane Barlow/PA)
No injuries after two police cars involved in A92 Fife crash
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6. Image: Shutterstock Feed.
Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am for the King's coronation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented