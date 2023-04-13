Impressive displays for club and country mean Jude Bellingham is a man in demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Impressive displays for club and country mean Jude Bellingham is a man in demand

By Press Association
Clubs around Europe are prepared for a summer tug-of-war for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham (PA/Tim Goode)
Clubs around Europe are prepared for a summer tug-of-war for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham (PA/Tim Goode)

England international Jude Bellingham has established himself as one of the best young players in Europe.

At 19, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been linked to some of Europe’s top sides and his success on the biggest stages suggest this summer will see some of them trying to lure him away from the Bundesliga club for an eye-watering fee.

Here, the PA news agency’s Reuben Rosso-Powell assesses Bellingham’s current situation and looks at the potential outcomes as speculation increases.

Potential destinations

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea – Champions League – Round of 16 – Signal Iduna Park
Bellingham has been a mainstay in Borussia Dortmund’s side since joining in 2020 (PA/Tim Goode)

Speculation surrounding the teenager has centred around the Premier League and LaLiga, with teams familiar with paying out large fees at the heart of the rumours.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are reported to be at the front of the queue, which comes as no surprise due to both clubs’ spending power and regular challenge for silverware, which could act as an exciting incentive for the player.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been long-term admirers of Bellingham due to a lack of depth in midfield compared to their rivals, although reports have suggested this interest has cooled in recent days due to the lofty fee the midfielder is expected to command – £130million has been mentioned.

The Reds could lean towards Chelsea’s Mason Mount as a more affordable option. The 24-year-old is in a contract stalemate with the west London club, who may look to cash in on the Englishman – who has just over a year left on his current deal – this summer.

Contract situation

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea – Champions League – Round of 16 – Signal Iduna Park
Bellingham’s current contract does not expire until the summer of 2025 (PA/Tim Goode)

Bellingham, who joined from Birmingham in 2020, signed a five-year-deal with Dortmund and they are not in a rush to sell the 19-year-old.

Unlike former team-mate Erling Haaland, Bellingham does not have a release clause in his contract and any potential suitors will have to negotiate with the German club to find an agreement for his signature.

However, Bellingham remaining with the Bundesliga club for next season should not be ruled out as he would only have a year remaining on his deal next summer, meaning his price tag would then likely be reduced to a more appealing one.

Man of the moment

FIFA World Cup 2022 – End of Tournament Package
Bellingham was in top form during England’s 2022 World Cup campaign (PA/Mike Egerton)

Bellingham has featured in 26 out of Borussia Dortmund’s 27 matches in the German top flight this season and he has been a top performer for Edin Terzic’s second-placed team, who are just two points off top spot.

The box-to-box midfielder has picked up 11 goal contributions in both domestic German competitions, numbers which are set to increase as Dortmund challenge leaders Bayern Munich in the final seven games of a compelling Bundesliga title race.

Bellingham has also caught the eye with his performances in the Champions League, netting an impressive four goals in seven appearances this season prior to bowing out at the hands of Chelsea last month.

