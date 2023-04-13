Frank Lampard defends Chelsea’s approach in Real Madrid defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frank Lampard defends Chelsea’s approach in Real Madrid defeat

By Press Association
Frank Lampard defended his tactical selections after watching Chelsea lose to Real Madrid (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Frank Lampard defended his tactical selections after watching Chelsea lose to Real Madrid (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Frank Lampard defended Chelsea’s tactical approach after watching his side go down 2-0 to a rampant Real Madrid in the Bernabeu.

Real’s front three of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were at their electric best during Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg, and created problems that Chelsea struggled to live with.

Vinicius in particular terrorised Reece James and Wesley Fofana down the visitors’ right, with Fofana receiving a yellow card after only five minutes for tripping the Brazilian on the halfway line as he threatened to get in behind the defence.

Chelsea’s plans were further thrown into disarray when Ben Chilwell was sent off on the hour mark for hauling down Rodrygo when he was the last man.

By then the Blues already trailed to Benzema’s first-half goal, and substitute Marco Asensio swept in a second 16 minutes from the end as the 10 men failed to weather Real’s threat.

Lampard said he had hoped to be able to stifle the European champions’ attack by selecting both Fofana and James on the right whilst still allowing an attacking outlet for his side.

“Vinicius one-v-one is a big problem for any team,” he said. “We wanted to be able to create two-v-one on that side of the pitch. It didn’t help Fofana getting the yellow card so early, it makes you nervous about that.

“We want to not be a back five as much as we can, we tried to enforce that. With the ball we want to be a (back) three, we want to use the width of the pitch. I think we could have done that a bit better. It was a weapon to use for us today.

Reece James
Reece James was given a difficult night on Chelsea’s right in the Bernabeu (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“In terms of the system, the thinking was very clear on that to deal with their threats, but also to give us, in possession, control of the game.”

Chelsea posed limited threat even before Chilwell’s red card, with chances for Joao Felix in the first few minutes and Mason Mount in added time their best opportunities, whilst Raheem Sterling drew a save from Thibaut Courtois seconds after Benzema’s opener.

It was the fourth game in a row in which the team have failed to score – and under three different managers – making it the club’s longest sequence of matches without a goal since 1993.

By the time Brighton visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday it will be 28 days since a Chelsea player last found the net, with the team’s 29 goals in 30 games meaning they have scored fewer times than any of the sides in the Premier League’s top half.

Lampard was asked where the answer to the club’s goalscoring woes lay, and said: “Work on the training pitch. When I consider the work that we do, we work a lot in the last third, in terms of finishing and crosses, and the idea of how we want to get in the box.

“The last bit is sometimes confidence. Whether it’s an individual thing or team confidence. I think I’d come back to the work side of it. If you work and keep going, something can change. Mason’s chance at the end might go in and the tie looks completely different.

“The early part of the game we might get a goal, which gives the whole 90 minutes a different feel. (We will) continue to work, speak to the players. No player doesn’t want to score a goal. Sometimes they need support, confidence, a push.

“Not just before next week, it’s my job until the end of the season. My job is to try and address it as well as I can.”

4

