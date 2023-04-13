Front-of-shirt gambling sponsor ban ‘acceptance of harm caused’ – campaign group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Front-of-shirt gambling sponsor ban ‘acceptance of harm caused’ – campaign group

By Press Association
Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025-26 season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025-26 season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Premier League’s move to ban gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts is a “significant acceptance of the harm caused”, an anti-gambling campaign group has said.

After extensive consultation between the Premier League, its 20 clubs, and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, a decision has been made for the league to become the first in the UK to take such action to voluntarily reduce gambling advertising.

Eight current Premier League clubs have gambling companies as their front-of-shirt sponsor.

However, the move will only come into effect at the end of the 2025-26 season.

It is also understood that gambling brands can continue to feature in other areas, which include shirt-sleeves and on advertising hoardings, beyond the 2025-26 campaign.

And The Big Step – a campaign group led by people harmed by gambling – has now called on England’s top flight to go one step further and banish gambling advertisement completely.

“Today’s announcement is a significant acceptance of the harm caused by gambling sponsorship,” said James Grimes, founder of The Big Step campaign.

“No gambling ads are seen more than those on Premier League shirts, worn by billions around the world.

“But just moving logos to a different part of the kit while allowing pitch-side advertising and league sponsorship to continue is totally incoherent.

“Without government action on all forms of gambling ads in football, at every level, online casinos will exploit any voluntary measures and continue to market their products through our national sport.”

Premier League clubs will be allowed to secure new gambling sponsorship for the front of shirts until the ban commences, the PA news agency understands. Current sponsorship deals with gambling companies can remain in place for the next three years, too.

Grimes continued: “Although this outcome isn’t perfect, it’s a huge step. Just over three years ago, there were nearly 30 clubs in the top two divisions with a gambling advert on the front of their shirt – with today’s announcement, we are getting closer to when that will be 0.

“This undeniable progress shows that the hard-fought argument – led by people with lived experience – has been won.

“The government and the sport itself now need to wake up to the reality that gambling ads are unhealthy, unpopular and will be kicked out of football. Delaying that moment is risking the health and lives of another generation of young fans.”

A statement from the Premier League read: “The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

“The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.

“To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season.”

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has struggled with an addiction to gambling
Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has struggled with an addiction to gambling (Rowan Staszkiewicz/PA)

England’s most-capped men’s player, Peter Shilton, who revealed in 2020 his own 45-year battle with gambling addiction, tweeted: “Absolutely fantastic news we got gambling advertising banned from PL football shirts a campaign we have all fought so hard. [Shilton’s wife] Steph & Myself in particular wish to thank the thousands that backed us all including the media support.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “I welcome the decision by the Premier League to remove front-of-shirt sponsorships by gambling companies.

“The vast majority of adults gamble safely but we have to recognise that footballers are role models who have enormous influence on young people. We want to work with institutions like the Premier League to do the right thing for young fans.

“We will soon bring forward a Gambling White Paper to update protections for punters and ensure those who are at risk of gambling harm and addiction are protected.”

