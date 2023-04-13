Barry Robson ready for tough fight as Aberdeen take on Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Robson believes Aberdeen will have to “stay in the fight” against battling Ross County on Friday night.

The rejuvenated Dons travel to Dingwall on the back of five successive wins with a 2-0 home victory over Kilmarnock at the weekend taking them into third place in the cinch Premiership, two points ahead of Hearts with seven fixtures remaining.

Malky Mackay’s side are second-bottom, two points ahead of Dundee United, but their 2-0 win at St Johnstone on Saturday has given them hope.

“Every game is a tough game in this league, even more so up there,” said Dons caretaker manager Robson, who has captain Graeme Shinnie back from suspension.

“Malky’s team will be organised, it is a tight pitch, set-plays are a threat, and we know that we have to stay in the fight, we need to be in the fight because that’s what the game will demand.

“The message will be clear to the players on that.

“It is a really competitive league at both ends of the table. They have done well in recent weeks so we know it is difficult.

“We have looked at them in depth, we have trained all week in how we want to approach the game, the things we need to do well in the game, and we know it is going to be tough.”

Hearts sacked manager Robbie Neilson at the weekend after falling behind the Dons in the race for third, with B team boss Steven Naismith installed as caretaker boss.

However, Robson insists all his attention is on Aberdeen.

He said: “I haven’t thought about it to be honest. All we do up here is focus on ourselves.

“I said it from day one, we get our heads down and work hard. We come in every day and we give it everything we have got, try to win football matches and take it a game at a time.

“I will repeat myself and you will all be bored listening to it but that’s where we are at and where we will be at until the end of the season.”

Robson believes he and his side will receive a boost from the huge support the Dons will take up to Dingwall.

The former Dundee United, Aberdeen and Scotland midfielder said: “Hopefully, fingers crossed, we can put on a performance for the fans, 2,500 are going up so what a boost that is for myself, staff and the players.

“We have always had a terrific away Aberdeen support, that has never changed.

“We are just glad that they are there to help us again because they have been outstanding for us.

“It is a big club and they demand we go at 100 per cent and if we give them that then hopefully we can get a result.

“It has been really pleasing. They are the football club so it is down to us to win football matches for them.”