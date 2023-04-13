Ben Chilwell says sorry and Jos Buttler celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 13.

Football

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell apologised after being sent off in the Champions League defeat at Real Madrid.

Slept on it, and just want to apologise to my team mates and the fans. I made the decision in a split second last night and it was a mistake. I always give everything for the team and i will continue to do so. Thank you for the support 💙 pic.twitter.com/tyuccXsl1O — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) April 13, 2023

A young Tottenham fan serenades Harry Kane.

Meeting your hero for the first time 🥰 pic.twitter.com/chfiZ8I1FY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 13, 2023

Anticipation was building in Wales.

Cricket

Jos Buttler celebrated a big win.

Another big win last night. What an atmosphere in Chennai! Onto the next one 💪🏻 #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/8nfSVzP3YY — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) April 13, 2023

Snooker

David Grace was excited to be returning to the Crucible.

5 days ago I was 8-8 fighting for my Tour Card and now I’m going back to the Crucible! Life comes at you fast! 🤩Thank you for all the support over the past few days and hope you enjoy the World Championship as much as I will! pic.twitter.com/GtnD5nZMnN — David Grace (@daveg147) April 13, 2023

Ronnie O’Sullivan was looking forward to beginning his title defence.

Horse racing

The final field for the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday was confirmed.

CONFIRMED: The 41 runners for the 2023 @RandoxHealth Grand National 💯 Frankie is this year's @AlderHey Honorary runner 🙌#RandoxGrandNational pic.twitter.com/guwb51nhxb — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 13, 2023

Basketball

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar helped her dad’s NBA team to a huge play-in victory.

DeMar's daughter is screaming whenever the Raptors take free throws 😂 pic.twitter.com/HxmMz3BYgq — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2023

Diar DeRozan went viral for screaming during Raptors free throws tonight. Listen to her dad's reaction 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BirwCtLe30 — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

Good morning to Bulls fans everywhere, but especially to Diar DeRozan 🗣❤️ pic.twitter.com/7M5O4Cyy6O — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 13, 2023