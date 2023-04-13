James Anderson dismisses Sir Alastair Cook in County Championship clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Anderson dismisses Sir Alastair Cook in County Championship clash

By Press Association
James Anderson, right, got the better of former England team-mate Alastair Cook at Chelmsford (Nigel French/PA)
James Anderson, right, got the better of former England team-mate Alastair Cook at Chelmsford (Nigel French/PA)

Lancashire bowler James Anderson warmed up for this summer’s Ashes by claiming the prized scalp of former England captain Sir Alastair Cook in his first LV= Insurance County Championship appearance for 11 months.

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson required just three balls to remove Nick Browne in the Division One clash before trapping fellow Essex opener Cook lbw as the hosts closed on 98 for three and trailing by 109 runs at Chelmsford.

Lancashire earlier posted 207 all out in an up-and-down innings underpinned by 20-year-old wicketkeeper George Bell registering a career-best 60 from 109 balls, including 10 fours.

Ben Brown’s battling 95 held Hampshire together after reigning champions Surrey had threatened to overwhelm them with an impressive five-man pace attack at the Kia Oval.

Hampshire were struggling at 114 for six just after lunch but Brown was joined by Keith Barker in a determined seventh-wicket stand of 96 in 35 overs as they made it to 254 to frustrate Rory Burns’ side.

By the close, Surrey were 37 without loss in reply with Burns and Dom Sibley looking solid on 23 and 12 not out respectively.

Middlesex endured another nightmare start as Northamptonshire seamer Ben Sanderson took advantage of their fragile top order at Wantage Road.

Sanderson took three wickets for just two runs in his opening burst to leave Middlesex, who suffered similar collapses against Essex last weekend, reeling on 11 for four inside 10 overs.

The visitors were all out for 149 before Northamptonshire closed on 111 for three thanks to 33 from Hassan Azad and an unbeaten 39 from skipper Luke Procter.

All-rounder Lewis Gregory took a career-best seven for 84 as Somerset fought back to dismiss Nottinghamshire for 256 at Trent Bridge.

The home side had looked set for a dominant day as Ben Duckett (75) and Haseeb Hameed (65) shared an opening partnership of 125 before five wickets fell for just 22.

Gregory took three of them and then mopped up the final four before Somerset replied with 28 for two to trail by 228 runs.

Rob Yates and Sam Hain punished Kent for a miscalculation with the toss as Warwickshire amassed 367 for three at Edgbaston.

Yates struck 128 and Hain an unbeaten 124 to enhance their England credentials, while Dan Mousley added 72 not out, at the expense of a Kent attack which toiled on a good batting surface after captain Sam Billings chose to field.

In Division Two, David Bedingham pressed his international credentials with a brilliant century as Durham posted 363 for seven against Worcestershire.

The 28-year-old, who recently declared his intention to play for his home nation of South Africa rather than await an England call, delivered a sublime innings of 118 after Alex Lees provided the platform with a knock of 70.

Worcestershire bowler Ben Gibbon ended the day with four for 75, including the scalp of Bedingham, to drag his team back into the contest.

Half-centuries from Sol Budinger, Lewis Hill and Colin Ackermann saw Leicestershire lay the foundations for a big first-innings score as they registered 243 for two against Derbyshire.

After play was delayed until early afternoon due to a wet outfield at Grace Road, Budinger made 72, with Leicestershire captain Hill and Ackermann contributing unbeaten knocks of 75 and 79 respectively.

Heavy rain meant no play was possible in the match between Gloucestershire and Yorkshire at Bristol.

