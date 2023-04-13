Juventus ease fears after Wojciech Szczesny complained about chest palpitations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Juventus ease fears after Wojciech Szczesny complained about chest palpitations

By Press Association
Wojciech Szczesny came off during Juventus’ Champions League tie against Sporting complaining about chest pains (Adam Davy/PA)
Wojciech Szczesny came off during Juventus’ Champions League tie against Sporting complaining about chest pains (Adam Davy/PA)

Juventus eased fears over Wojciech Szczesny by declaring the goalkeeper was fine after he left the Europa League tie against Sporting complaining about chest palpitations.

The former Arsenal number one left the pitch in tears after 44 minutes of a quarter-final first-leg tie that Juventus won 1-0.

But Juventus quickly reported that the Poland international was well, posting on Twitter: “After a first check, everything is OK for Tek (Szczesny).

Juventus secured a narrow lead to take to Portugal next week when Federico Gatti struck from close range after 73 minutes.

Manchester United threw away a commanding lead against Sevilla as late Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire own goals saw the first leg end in a chaotic 2-2 draw.

Marcel Sabitzer’s quick-fire first-half brace put United in control and Antony shook the woodwork as they sought a deserved third.

But United lost their way in the final quarter and Sevilla halved the deficit six minutes from time when Malacia ended up turning former Manchester City player Jesus Navas’ cross into his own net.

Manchester United v Sevilla – UEFA Europa League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Old Trafford
Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri (second right) celebrates his side’s late equaliser that stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Maguire then diverted Youssef En-Nesyri’s off-target header past David De Gea in the second minute of stoppage time.

There was more bad news for United with injuries forcing off centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, with particular concern for the latter who pulled up in agony with no opponent around him and had to be helped from the field.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma came unstuck with a 1-0 defeat away to Feyenoord.

Mats Wieferr provided the winner after 53 minutes, driving Oussama Idrissi’s left-wing cross into the ground from 20 yards but with enough power to beat Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Roma, who lost England striker Tammy Abraham to a shoulder injury, were left to rue Lorenzo Pellegrini’s first-half penalty miss when the Italy midfielder struck a post.

Bayer Leverkusen and Union Saint-Gilloise shared a 1-1 draw, Florian Wirtz equalising eight minutes from time after Victor Boniface had put the Belgian visitors ahead just after the interval.

West Ham drew their first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final in Gent 1-1.

Danny Ings converted Jarrod Bowen’s cross on the stroke of half-time for his first European goal of his career.

But West Ham had to soak up Gent pressure in the second half and Hugo Cuypers’ thumping 56th-minute finish was the least the Belgian hosts deserved.

Anderlecht boosted their hopes of meeting the winners of that tie in the semi-final as Michael Murillo and Majeed Ashimeru scored in a 2-0 home victory over AZ Alkmaar.

In the same competition Terem Moffi struck twice for Nice in their 2-2 draw against Basel in Switzerland.

Zeki Amdouni put Basel ahead from the penalty spot after 26 minutes but Moffi gave Nice a half-time lead. Amdouni’s header 19 minutes from time levelled matter.

Fiorentina ran out comfortable 4-1 winners at Lech Poznan with Arthur Cabral, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giacomo Bonaventura and Jonathan Ikone on target with Kristoffer Velde replying for Poznan.

