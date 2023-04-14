Football charity aims to raise £100,000 before Women’s World Cup to support 100 girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football charity aims to raise £100,000 before Women’s World Cup to support 100 girls

By Press Association
Members of FBB programme going to see the Lionesses playing (Ceylon Andi Hickman)
Members of FBB programme going to see the Lionesses playing (Ceylon Andi Hickman)

A social inclusion charity hope to raise £100,000 to support 100 girls through its football programme in time for the Women’s World Cup in a bid to ensure that teenage girls interested in the sport are “not left behind”.

Football Beyond Borders (FBB) – an education and social inclusion charity which uses football to empower young people – has launched a GoFundMe to raise £100,000 in 100 days to coincide with the Women’s World Cup, which begins on July 20, to increase participation in the sport.

The fundraiser comes off the back of a report it published earlier this month alongside creative agency Youth Beyond Borders, which found that out of 650 teenage girls interviewed, 63% could not name any of the Lionesses, 25% of teenage girls had never watched a women’s football game and, above all, engagement in the sport was dismal.

Woman posing with a ball in her hand
Ceylon Andi Hickman is on a mission to try to help 100 girls who have an interest in football (Madeleine Penfold)

“We were shocked but not surprised,” Ceylon Andi Hickman, FBB’s head of brand, told the PA news agency.

“We know the barriers to play exist as we work with young people who are passionate about football but disengaged in their education.

“We’ve been on a massive journey to reframe to adults that girls love football and want a football intervention and because they haven’t had the opportunity or because it hasn’t been accessible, they haven’t had this prevalence of football in their lives.

Debra Nelson has fond memories from her time on one of Football Beyond Borders’ programmes (James Cannon/PA)

Debra Nelson, who is a presenter and director at Youth Beyond Borders and was the first female participant to join an FBB programme around eight years ago, added that the report was based on a “hunch” that there was a lack of engagement with football among young females.

“We had moments where we were actually with our girls at stadiums watching the Lionesses playing live, and then also watching the games in their schools or our offices,” the 21-year-old who is based in south London told PA.

“At those moments, they were engaged, but we were also aware that as soon as they left our environment, they weren’t engaging in the game at all and the report was based off of this hunch and that assumption then became a reality when we did the report.”

Two woman posing together
Debra Nelson and Ceylon Andi Hickman (Madeleine Penfold/PA)

In a bid to change the stark findings, 27-year-old Ms Hickman, who is based in Brixton, south London, thought: “How do we use what those barriers are to create solutions between now and the Women’s World Cup through our FBB girls’ programme?”

“In our research, all the girls who had been through a programme with us who were around 18, 19 or 20 had been to lots of football matches with us, developed their passion for football and integrated it as part of their identity.

“They played more football, they knew more names of Lionesses and we have an opportunity now to ensure that if we get this funding that a generation of teenage girls is not left behind.”

Ms Hickman added that girls around the ages of 12 and 13 are not always sure whether football is for them yet, so the fundraiser will serve as a way to “create that generation of football fans and players”, in particular those who come from “backgrounds less represented in women’s football”.

“Our programmes are really long term – it’s intensive,” she said.

“We start working with them from the age of 11 to 16 to achieve their GCSEs – they get about eight hours of support a week for an entire year, they get a trusted adult who’s therapeutically informed and trained, they will get home support, school pastoral support and football sessions.

“And we will be able to do that work with 100 girls for an entire year if we raise our total.”

Woman posing with her thumbs in the air
Debra Nelson had a love for football from a young age (Madeleine Penfold/PA)

Ms Nelson – who worked with Ms Hickman to develop a girls-only programme at FBB in 2018 –  spoke about how the “empowering” charity has made a profound and positive impact on the lives of girls it helps, citing her own journey as a testament of its work.

“I remember I used to get told off all the time for being too loud or talking too much at school.

“But FBB saw that as my superpower and has given me lots of opportunities to use these qualities to show my personality to the world and have ambitions.

“And they allowed me to overcome any barriers by working with me through them, which motivated me to stay involved in football.

“And we see that with so many of our other young people as well.”

Ms Hickman added: “I think it’s increasingly difficult to be a teenage girl – you are constantly assessed through different lenses, whether that’s the male gaze or social media, and we at FBB really try to get girls through that really formative period through a trusted, therapeutically informed adult and allow them to embrace who they are.”

So far, more than £11,000 has been raised, which Ms Hickman said has been “huge” news.

“It’s absolutely amazing when people have been struck by the report findings and want to be part of the change,” she added.

“There’s so many amazing organisations out there doing lots of brilliant work and for them to give a donation during a pretty difficult financial time for lots of people, is something we’re super grateful for.

“We often see FBB as a movement, as a community of people passionate about supporting the next generation.

“Someone might give a fiver or volunteer to partner with us and part of the crowdfunder is to welcome people who are dedicated to supporting us into the movement.”

The fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/100-days-to-change-the-game

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
Dylan Adams, Kane McDonald and Brandon Williams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell celebrates Arbroath's title win in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dick Campbell says Arbroath have used 4 Championship years to build a legacy but…
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart 'raid'
Vishal Sood was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Linlathen Store on Saturday. Image: Supplied
Dundee shopkeeper 'overwhelmed' by support after alleged stabbing
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Murdo Mitchell coming to Dundee Picture shows; Murdo Mitchell. na. Supplied by Chris Mugan Date; 30/04/2022
Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee's Church
Team Mouat are world champions. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don't have a weakness and why Niklas Edin's…
Scott McMann is appreciative of the Arabs' backing. Image: SNS
Scott McMann: 'Brilliant' Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory
Ukrainian refugee Andrii Bondar at Campy Growers in Camperdown park, Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainian dad sees Dundee community garden as home away from home after fleeing Kyiv
Trainer Lucinda Russell, with Corach Rambler. Image: PA.
Lucinda Russell would love to see a Corach Rambler Grand National cider beside the…
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Sands International Film Festival Picture shows; Joe Russo and Ania Trzebiatowska . Byre Theatre, St Andrews. Supplied by Alistair Kerr Date; 26/03/2022
What's On: Sands International Film Festival returns to Fife for a second year with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented