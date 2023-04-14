Jurgen Klopp won’t ‘talk about things we cannot have’ after Jude Bellingham saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurgen Klopp won’t ‘talk about things we cannot have’ after Jude Bellingham saga

By Press Association
Jurgen Klopp said there is no point Liverpool discussing players they cannot sign (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jurgen Klopp said there is no point Liverpool discussing players they cannot sign (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said there was no point in talking about things he could not have when asked about the club’s decision to pull out of the running to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool have long been linked with the Borussia Dortmund teenager, seen as one of the brightest young talents on the planet, and had reportedly laid extensive groundwork in a bid to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield this summer.

But with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid also interested in a move, the total price of the package now appears to be beyond Liverpool’s reach, forcing Klopp to look elsewhere in his midfield rebuild.

“I have nothing to say on that,” Klopp said in a press conference on Friday. “We don’t speak about players we sign or do not sign, so we don’t now speak about this kind of speculation. There is nothing to say about it.

“It is not about Jude Bellingham, my answer now, but I never understood why we talk about things we theoretically cannot have. We cannot have six players in a summer, everyone for £100million. Everyone would say that is clear.

“You have to realise what you can do and then work with it. That is your job. We are not children. When you ask a five-year-old what they want for Christmas and they tell you, I don’t know, a Ferrari, you wouldn’t say that’s a good idea, you would say that is too expensive and anyway you cannot drive it.

“If this kid then was really unhappy because he didn’t get a Ferrari, it would be a really sad life.

Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to the Premier League
Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

“You look what you can do, and you work with that. That is always how I worked. What we need and what we want, we try everything to try to get but there are moments where we have to accept and step aside and do different things.”

Coming off last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, Klopp’s focus is now on Monday’s trip to Elland Road to face a Leeds side whose new manager bounce under Javi Gracia ended with a thud last weekend when they conceded four second-half goals to lose 5-1 at home to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

Leeds are the only side to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League this season and Klopp is eager to pay them back.

“They owe us three points,” he said. “It will be a big fight, a massive fight in the situation Leeds is in.

“Their last game (against Palace), these kinds of games can happen. They are actually in a pretty good moment but in this game they got a proper knock. These things can happen, because magic Roy (Hodgson) is back. Palace are a really good team. It was a tough one.

Leeds recorded a shock victory at Anfield earlier in the season
Leeds recorded a shock victory at Anfield earlier in the season (Richard Sellers/PA)

“We expect them to be on their toes, a massive fight, proper atmosphere. It will be a tough one but we have to build on two games where we were good or in moments really good. We will try to do that.”

Klopp will welcome back Luis Diaz, available for the first time since being injured in the 3-2 loss to Arsenal on October 9.

“He is 100 per cent ready and training, now we have to reintegrate him,” Klopp said of the Colombian forward. “He will be in the squad if nothing happens.”

Asked if his return was like a new signing, Klopp added: “Yes, absolutely…Luis developed massively, his English is getting better, he is settled, he has matured and is much more comfortable with everything.

“We are happy to have him back. He is a breath of fresh air. He cannot train without a smile on his face and that is something special. But he was out for a long time so we have to see how we can bring him back step by step.”

Most Commented