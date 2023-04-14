Flynn Downes: West Ham are due a result against Arsenal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flynn Downes has warned Arsenal that West Ham are due a result against one of the top sides.

The Hammers host the Premier League leaders on Sunday having yet to beat one of the ‘big six’ this season.

Nevertheless, the win over Fulham last weekend gave West Ham a three-point cushion from the relegation zone and midfielder Downes believes they can build on that against the title-chasing Gunners.

“We are due a result against a big team. I think it’s coming,” he said. “We got a big win against Fulham the other day so it’s positive and we’ll take that into Sunday.

“Look at our team – our team is a good team. We don’t fear them, they’re coming to our home, so we’re going to take them on, and that’s it.”

West Ham still have a chance of turning a miserable season into a memorable one after a 1-1 draw at Belgian side Gent in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final.

Danny Ings put them ahead with a close-range finish but they were pegged back by an equaliser from Hugo Cuypers to set up a big European night at the London Stadium next Thursday.

“That was a tough game. They were a good side, they knew what they were doing, set up very well,” added Downes.

“They were very aggressive and we just weren’t at our best, simple as that really. We did well to get the 1-1.

“We’re looking forward to it. We’ll analyse what we did, learn from where we went wrong and go again.

“That’s our goal at the end of the day. In the Premier League it obviously hasn’t been our best campaign but we’re looking at this competition like this is our chance to win a trophy.

“For the club and for everyone, it’s massive. That’s the goal.”