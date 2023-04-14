Away fans make Edinburgh derby a match for any other – David Marshall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Away fans make Edinburgh derby a match for any other – David Marshall

By Press Association
Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall relishes the derby atmosphere (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall relishes the derby atmosphere (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall feels the Edinburgh derby is as fervent as any local rivalry he has experienced – and benefits from a substantial allocation of away fans.

Hibs and Hearts both go into Saturday’s Easter Road meeting on the back of four consecutive cinch Premiership defeats but tickets have sold out and there will be about 3,500 fans in the away end.

Former Celtic, Cardiff, Norwich and Derby player Marshall has an enviable track record of sampling some of British football’s most keenly-fought derbies.

And with the Glasgow equivalent now going ahead without any away supporters, Scotland’s capital clash has an added advantage.

“It just means as much,” Marshall said. “A derby, regardless of the club you are at and the size of the crowd, it just means as much to the fans as anything, whether it’s Swansea-Cardiff that I have played in or Celtic-Rangers game I have played in, or Hibs-Hearts.

“You get a feel for it. It’s such a big city, a capital city, and the two clubs are massive. You can feel that animosity.

“And the fact you get that big away crowd travelling as well adds to it. People have spoken about the Old Firm missing that but we still get that.”

The 38-year-old, who has suffered 3-0 defeats in his past two derbies, added: “It’s a huge occasion and a fantastic atmosphere. Unfortunately I have not experienced the good side of that so hopefully we can do that on Saturday.”

Derbies at Ibrox and Parkhead previously saw about 7,500 away fans attend but Rangers reduced the allocation to about 10 per cent and Celtic followed suit before both clubs opted not to take tickets for each other’s grounds for safety reasons.

Marshall will spend half of Saturday’s game being barracked by the fans in maroon but he would not have it any other way.

“As a player as well you live on that edge,” he said. “You take a bit of stick of course but I look back to the Martin Boyle late equaliser in the first game where I took stick for 45 minutes straight, until then.

“That’s football, that’s why the fans want to go there. Growing up as a fan, going and winning in your biggest rivals’ home stadium is probably one of the best things you can do.

“So it certainly adds to it having the away crowd.”

Hibs’ run has left them in danger of missing out on a top-six place and Marshall admits that would be unacceptable.

“Of course it is,” he said. “That goes without saying at a club like Hibs. At the very least they expect top six so we are under no illusions at the start of the season that that’s the bare minimum.

“We have put ourselves in a position where we have not guaranteed top six which we should have done before these two games.

“We are under no illusions that Saturday is a big one. We have prepared well and we are looking for a reaction to give our fans something to cheer about.”

