Cristian Stellini urges Richarlison to learn from injury-hit season at Spurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cristian Stellini urges Richarlison to learn from injury-hit season at Spurs

By Press Association
Richarlison has been urged to learn from his injury-hit season by Tottenham acting head coach Cristian Stellini (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Richarlison has been urged to learn from his injury-hit season by Tottenham acting head coach Cristian Stellini (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Cristian Stellini has admitted Tottenham will be cautious with fit-again Richarlison, but hopes the £60million forward will learn from his injury-hit season.

The Brazil international has endured a difficult campaign since a summer move from Everton having failed to score for Spurs in the Premier League.

A string of muscle injuries have not helped Richarlison’s cause and his latest occurred minutes into a 3-3 draw at Southampton last month after he looked to experience discomfort in the warm-up.

Stellini feels it should be a learning curve for the 25-year-old to be more open about his fitness and not attempt to play through the pain in order to impress.

Richarlison reacts to an injury against Southampton last month
Richarlison reacts to an injury against Southampton last month (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We have to take care with Richy. To give him training and the right timing to play. To not take risks,” Tottenham’s acting head coach said ahead of Bournemouth’s visit this weekend.

“He’s not the only one who wants to be on the pitch every time. Every player wants to be on the pitch.

“Sometimes they hide their condition to try to play, to have one possibility to score, to do something good.

“But now when you live experience like Richarlison this season, maybe they can grow in their mindset. I hope that Richy understands that we are taking care of him.”

Tottenham’s other injured players are not back yet with Ben Davies (hamstring), Emerson Royal (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) “working hard” but training alone.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) is out for the rest of the season and Yves Bissouma (ankle) is still sidelined.

It reduces Spurs’ options for the run-in but it will not prevent Stellini from trying to get his side to play more attacking football in their quest to secure Champions League qualification.

He added: “We have to play the final eight games like eight finals. We started with Brighton and now we have eight games.

“We have to play attacking football. We are trying to push more to create more chances, to try to shoot more on target, to create something that can create a good atmosphere in the stadium and to get the crowd behind us.

“To play with patience and not to rush in the game or be frantic on the ball. This is the way. It is a long time we work on this aspect. It is not only in the last aspect we work. We want to see the players improving under this aspect.

Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini is chasing Champions League qualification
Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini is chasing Champions League qualification (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I don’t think we are speaking about a huge change. It is the work that we work on for a long time.

“It is about confidence, patience during the game and the style of this team to play in the right way for the characteristics of the players.”

Stellini also revealed he had not tried to have clear-the-air talks with Brighton counterpart Roberto De Zerbi, who accused him of a lack of respect after last weekend’s 2-1 home win.

“This type of thing stays on the pitch, you forget this type of situation immediately after the game,” he said. “There’s nothing to say. Everything is fine for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
2
2
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
3
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
4
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
5
The car park in question in Aberdour, on the east end of Main Street. Image: Cala Homes.
Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission
6
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
7
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
8
Police are searching for Stewart Downie. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Kirriemuir pensioner spotted near Lintrathen Loch
9
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
10
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house

More from The Courier

Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to the scene near the North Water Bridge junction. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-car crash on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; JK Rowling. red carpet. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 14/04/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Don't let me tell you what to think about Harry Potter TV…
Richarlison has been urged to learn from his injury-hit season by Tottenham acting head coach Cristian Stellini (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Friday court round-up — Monifieth man's hostage fantasy
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray said the investment is 'positive' for the club. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray confirms 'incoming investment' that changes approach to squad-building
Callum Davidson and Jim Goodwin.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any…
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
Small Business, Innovation and Trade Minister Richard Lochhead and Joyce Gibson, owner and director of Direct Soccer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee to be at the heart of making Scotland a major world economy, says…
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon has urged his players to secure a play-off spot. Image: Dave Johnston.
Ray McKinnon lifts promotion play-off talk ban as Forfar's League Two survival status is…
James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealousy towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside

Editor's Picks

Most Commented