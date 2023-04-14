Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to show ‘fight and motivation’ against Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is eager for his side to go into the season finale on the back of a strong performance against Celtic.

McInnes admitted his side would need to be “pitch perfect” against the cinch Premiership leaders on Sunday at Rugby Park.

But they can take encouragement from a home record which has seen them lose only twice since a 5-0 defeat by Celtic in August, and two competitive performances against the champions in Glasgow since.

Killie go into the weekend just outside the cinch Premiership danger zone but that situation could change come noon on Sunday.

However, McInnes at the very least is eager to ensure his side enter the post-split fixtures in a positive frame of mind.

McInnes said: “What we have seen of late particularly is that players are well up for the fight, as we all are, and it’s important we demonstrate that fight and motivation on Sunday against a good team.

“We have taken points off the majority of teams in the league here and Celtic are one of those teams that we haven’t.

“It was a tough game the last time out here against them but I’d like to think we have improved since then.

“What we are looking for really from the next two games, away to St Mirren next week and the game here on Sunday… it’s important we go into the post-split fixtures in good form, hopefully on the back of some positive results and performances, and knowing that will be where everything gets sorted out. It normally does for every team in the league.

“We are keen to go into those games with as strong performances behind us as possible.

“And Sunday gives us a chance to go and show that against a team who are top of the league for a reason.”