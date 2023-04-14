Great Britain’s BJK Cup Finals hopes hanging by a thread as France take 2-0 lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Great Britain’s BJK Cup Finals hopes hanging by a thread as France take 2-0 lead

By Press Association
Harriet Dart looks frustrated during her loss to Alize Cornet (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Harriet Dart looks frustrated during her loss to Alize Cornet (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Great Britain’s hopes of reaching the Billie Jean King Cup Finals are hanging by a thread after defeats for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart on the opening day of the qualifier against France in Coventry.

With Emma Raducanu making herself unavailable for the tie, Britain went in as huge underdogs, and they will have to win all three rubbers on Saturday to avoid defeat.

Things could so easily have turned out differently, though, with Boulter battling for three hours and 26 minutes before going down 6-7 (2) 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2) to world number five Caroline Garcia.

Dart, the main hero of Britain’s unlikely run to the semi-finals of the competition last year, then failed to capitalise on her chances in a 7-6 (6) 7-6 (3) defeat by 70th-ranked Alize Cornet.

Captain Anne Keothavong said: “Sport can be brutal at times but I think both Harriet and Katie should still feel proud of their efforts, it just came down to a few points here and there. But there’s no time to dwell on the results today because we’ve got to come back fighting and ready tomorrow morning.”

In the opening match, Boulter could scarcely have come closer to what would have been the biggest victory of her career in front of an enthusiastic 2000-strong crowd at Coventry Building Society Arena.

It is an ongoing frustration that Boulter cannot get her ranking into the top 100 – she is currently down at 154 – given she has shown on many occasions that she can go toe to toe with the best players in the world.

Garcia was certainly relieved to find a way past the 26-year-old having trailed by a set and been a break down in the decider.

Perhaps Boulter’s biggest opportunity came with two break points at 4-4 that would have left her serving for the match, but she could not take either and she did well to save two match points on her own serve before Garcia showed her class in the tie-break.

Boulter was left with pain but no regrets, saying: “Obviously, I’m going to take that one to heart and it’s really going to hurt but I also know the level that I’m playing at right now and I just hope I can use that momentum and keep things going.

“You can’t have regrets. I think I’m a player that takes risks and I go after the ball and that’s going to win me a lot of matches and it’s also going to lose me a lot of matches and I am very comfortable with that.

“I would feel more uncomfortable if I didn’t play my game and trust myself. That’s when I feel like I haven’t done my job. And I felt like I really did that today.”

Caroline Garcia celebrates winning a point
Caroline Garcia celebrates during her victory over Katie Boulter (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Garcia described it as a “crazy match” and believes Boulter has the game to be ranked a lot higher.

“She’s an incredible player,” said the Frenchwoman. “I don’t follow her career every single week so I don’t know what explains her ranking. But she definitely has the level and the ball strike and the game style of being top 50, top 30 for sure.”

Dart defeated Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic in the finals last year and looked well placed for a push up the rankings this season but instead she has struggled to win any matches and fallen well outside the top 100.

Cornet, 33, has also been in poor form and it showed, with neither able to keep hold of any momentum in the opening set.

Alize Cornet hits a forehand
Alize Cornet hits a forehand (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Dart was up a break three times and served for it at 5-4 but was again broken and then had to save two set points to force a tie-break.

She had one chance to clinch it but narrowly missed a forehand and it was the experienced Cornet, who has been ranked as high as 11, that eventually came out on top.

In contrast, there were no breaks of serve in the second set, but another tie-break went the way of France to leave them firmly in control of the contest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title
Emergency crews were battling a fire at Frances Industrial Estate in Dysart. Image: David Wardle.
Thick black smoke billowing over Kirkcaldy from fire at industrial estate
Kwame Thomas celebrates his two goals. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Kwame Thomas as Dundee supersub inspires comeback for Championship leaders
Jockey Derek Fox and trainer Lucinda Russell after winning the Grand National at Aintree. Image: David Davies/PA Wire.
Kinross-shire favourite Corach Rambler wins the Grand National
Delirious United stars. Image: SNS
Motherwell v Dundee United verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as stunning…
Kwame Thomas netted twice for Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee verdict: Key moments and player ratings as double goal hero Kwame Thomas rescues…
Joel Nouble scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone are in freefall as Perth side get booed off again after 2-0…
The Pars fans were jubilant after Matty Todd made it 2-0 to Dunfermline. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented