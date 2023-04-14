Queen’s Park level with Dundee after win over Hamilton By Press Association April 14 2023, 9.50pm Share Queen’s Park level with Dundee after win over Hamilton Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4306603/queens-park-level-with-dundee-after-win-over-hamilton/ Copy Link Queen’s Park are level on points with cinch Championship leaders Dundee after beating Hamilton 1-0 (Jonathan Brady/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Queen’s Park joined leaders Dundee at the top of the cinch Championship with a 1-0 home victory over Hamilton. Grant Savoury was the match-winner after 74 minutes, claiming his 14th goal of the season with a powerful strike from outside the box. Savoury’s free-kick had earlier forced Ryan Fulton into a full-stretch save, with Connor Smith and Reghan Tumilty testing home goalkeeper Calum Ferrie. After ending a run of three successive defeats, Queen’s Park are now level on points with Dundee having played one game more while Hamilton remain one place off the bottom in ninth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close