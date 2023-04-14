Aberdeen pull clear in third as Duk fires 10-man Dons to victory at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aberdeen pull clear in third as Duk fires 10-man Dons to victory at Ross County

By Press Association
Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scored the winner (Jane Barlow/PA)
Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scored the winner (Jane Barlow/PA)

Aberdeen moved five points clear in third place in the cinch Premiership with a 1-0 victory against relegation-threatened Ross County in Dingwall.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes’ 16th goal of the season proved to be the difference as the Cape Verde international made it six goals in his last five matches.

However, Aberdeen were left hanging on in stoppage time when Graeme Shinnie was sent off in his 200th game for the club.

Ross County failed to put daylight between them and bottom-of-the-table Dundee United with only two points separating the pair at the foot of the table.

The Staggies now face a nervous wait and could go bottom on Saturday if the Terrors win at Motherwell.

Ross County started the game brightly and came close to opening the scoring in the early stages.

Victor Loturi’s deflected shot into the box fell to teenager Dylan Smith but he was unable to connect with the ball, which was scrambled away from danger.

Immediately afterwards Ross County appealed for a penalty, believing Simon Murray’s shot had hit the hand of Bojan Miovski.

But VAR ruled the North Macedonian was not guilty of handball and the game remained goalless.

Ross County piled on the pressure and George Harmon was allowed the freedom of the box to fire on target, but Angus Macdonald blocked the shot with his head to the relief of the defence.

Against the run of play Aberdeen took the lead after 16 minutes, a counter-attack seeing Leighton Clarkson pounce on a loose ball and play through to Duk. He beat the offside trap, charged into the box and fired a low drive past Ross Laidlaw from 12 yards out.

Ross County persevered to find the leveller and came close 10 minutes before half-time when Jordan White played in Murray.

But his low drive forced a good save from Kelle Roos as he maintained the Dons’ advantage.

Minutes later, Harmon’s cross into the box from the right almost found White, who would have had a tap-in from close range. But Liam Scales managed to divert the ball away from danger to keep the Dons in front at half-time.

Miovski thought he had put Aberdeen 2-0 up in the opening minutes of the second half when he played a neat one-two with Duk to fire home from 12 yards out.

But he was adjudged to be offside after a VAR check.

The Staggies pressed for an equaliser and Josh Sims came close midway through the second half, however his close-range header went straight into the hands of Roos.

Harmon also went close to grabbing an equaliser for County when he was left unchallenged inside the edge of the box, yet his shot fired wide of the right post.

Shinnie almost marked his 200th game for the Dons with a goal in the closing stages when his thunderous effort went inches over the bar.

But he was then instead sent off in stoppage time for an ill-timed tackle on Jack Baldwin, with the Dons holding on for victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title
Emergency crews were battling a fire at Frances Industrial Estate in Dysart. Image: David Wardle.
Thick black smoke billowing over Kirkcaldy from fire at industrial estate
Kwame Thomas celebrates his two goals. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Kwame Thomas as Dundee supersub inspires comeback for Championship leaders
Jockey Derek Fox and trainer Lucinda Russell after winning the Grand National at Aintree. Image: David Davies/PA Wire.
Kinross-shire favourite Corach Rambler wins the Grand National
Delirious United stars. Image: SNS
Motherwell v Dundee United verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as stunning…
Kwame Thomas netted twice for Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee verdict: Key moments and player ratings as double goal hero Kwame Thomas rescues…
Joel Nouble scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone are in freefall as Perth side get booed off again after 2-0…
The Pars fans were jubilant after Matty Todd made it 2-0 to Dunfermline. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented