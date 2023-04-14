Middlesbrough crush Norwich in impressive display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Middlesbrough crush Norwich in impressive display

By Press Association
Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom celebrates (Richard Sellars/PA)
Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom celebrates (Richard Sellars/PA)

Middlesbrough put on a five-star show as they hammered rivals Norwich 5-1 to move up to third in the Championship.

Boro brought a three-game winless run to an end in emphatic fashion, running in four goals in a breathless first half before adding their fifth just after the break.

Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey got things going for Boro with an early opener before Hayden Hackney added a second. Cameron Archer scored a double late in the first half, either side of Josh Sargent hitting the net for the visitors.

The Championship’s top scorer Chuba Akpom wrapped up the statement victory early in the second half.

Boro are five points behind second place Sheffield United having played two games more, but the heavy defeat leaves Norwich in eighth, two points behind sixth-placed Blackburn, who have two games in hand.

Norwich actually started well at the Riverside and created early chances for Teemu Pukki and Sargent.

They were made to pay for missing those opportunities when Ramsey opened the scoring with Boro’s first attack of the game on seven minutes. Norwich’s defence was cut open and Archer teed up his Villa teammate for a tap-in.

Ramsey’s night was cut short when he was replaced before the half-hour mark with an ankle injury.

Boro thought they had doubled their lead when Darragh Lenihan headed in Jonny Howson’s cross but the offside flag was up.

But it was only a brief let-off for the visitors, and Boro did get their second on 41 minutes – the first of four goals in a 10-minute spell.

Hackney scored the second when he brilliantly converted Marcus Forss’ cross with a well-timed half-volley. It was the midfielder’s first goal since Carrick’s appointment.

Boro scored their third on 43 minutes. Substitute Mowatt played in Archer, who calmly slotted into the bottom corner for his seventh goal since his January arrival.

Boro were in complete control but handed Norwich a lifeline in the last minute of the first half when Paddy McNair was dispossessed and Sargent took full advantage.

But Boro re-established their three-goal lead in the sixth minute of stoppage time, with the sloppy Norwich defence failing to clear a Ryan Giles free-kick and Archer hammering home his second and Boro’s fourth.

It was five just four minutes into the second half. Archer, on his hat-trick, could have gone for goal inside the box but instead teed up Akpom for his 27th league goal of the season.

Norwich came close to a consolation when Gabriel Sara saw his shot cannon back off the post and the Canaries should have had a penalty when Ryan Giles mistimed a tackle on Max Aarons, but referee Josh Smith waved away the protests.

