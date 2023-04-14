I’m not here to be angry – Jurgen Klopp not frustrated by budget limitations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I’m not here to be angry – Jurgen Klopp not frustrated by budget limitations

By Press Association
Jurgen Klopp clashed with reporters in a sometimes tetchy press conference on Friday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Jurgen Klopp clashed with reporters in a sometimes tetchy press conference on Friday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions he has any reason to get frustrated about Liverpool’s budget limitations after the club pulled out of the running for England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

This week’s news that Liverpool have accepted they are not in a financial position to battle the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star dominated Klopp’s sometimes tetchy press conference on Friday.

Klopp was repeatedly questioned about the circumstances surrounding Liverpool’s decision, and in occasionally terse exchanges he argued he could only make the best of the resources available to him, saying “we cannot dream, we cannot be angry if we don’t get this or we don’t get that”.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is in high demand but Liverpool will not sign him (Martin Meissner/AP)

“It is clear other clubs can do in some situations more than us,” he added. “I am the wrong person to ask about that, but that’s it. I am always here explaining it, and that is the bit that is not so cool to be honest. It is not my money we are talking about…

“You know how the process is, what you want to know is as I sit here, am I angry that we can’t do this or that? No, I am not. I don’t agree all the time with everything we do… but I am employed here. I am not here to be angry about things that will work out or not work out.

“If I am angry we don’t all of a sudden have more money or resources to do everything.”

And Klopp also batted away a suggestion that, if he wished, his managerial record would enable him to walk into a club with one of the bigger budgets.

“But this is my club,” he said. “This is my club. You want to suggest I quit here and wait for the next top job?”

Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Bellingham ended amid reports that Dortmund could ask up to £130million for one of the brightest young talents on the planet.

Klopp sounded eager to dispute the figures quoted, at one point telling reporters “the things you write are so often so far away from the truth, it is unbelievable”, but whatever the real price it appears out of reach for Liverpool amid the need for more significant surgery on an underperforming squad.

He would not be drawn on the scale of the rebuild facing Liverpool, but the focus is squarely on midfield where Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of contract this summer, as is the 37-year-old James Milner, while forward Roberto Firmino will also leave as a free agent.

Klopp did acknowledge the keen interest of fans in the Bellingham saga after months during which his potential arrival has been a salve amid the frustrations of an underwhelming campaign so soon after Liverpool came within a couple of wins of an unprecedented quadruple.

But while supporters might lament what could have been, Klopp said his job was to deal only with what was possible.

“I’m too a much a professional,” he said. “You are in this business, you make sure that’s what we can do, work with it. Done. That’s it, make the best of it. Go on the training ground.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino are among those out of contract this summer (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

And Klopp was clear that, if recruitment is right, he believes Liverpool can quickly be in a position to challenge again.

“Yes, we can become a team again that nobody wants to play against, and that is the starting basis,” he said.

“We don’t have to be the best football team to win the league, you don’t have to be the best football team to win anything – you just have to make sure you agree on the way you want to play and go from there, and make something special of it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title
Emergency crews were battling a fire at Frances Industrial Estate in Dysart. Image: David Wardle.
Thick black smoke billowing over Kirkcaldy from fire at industrial estate
Kwame Thomas celebrates his two goals. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Kwame Thomas as Dundee supersub inspires comeback for Championship leaders
Jockey Derek Fox and trainer Lucinda Russell after winning the Grand National at Aintree. Image: David Davies/PA Wire.
Kinross-shire favourite Corach Rambler wins the Grand National
Delirious United stars. Image: SNS
Motherwell v Dundee United verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as stunning…
Kwame Thomas netted twice for Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee verdict: Key moments and player ratings as double goal hero Kwame Thomas rescues…
Joel Nouble scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone are in freefall as Perth side get booed off again after 2-0…
The Pars fans were jubilant after Matty Todd made it 2-0 to Dunfermline. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented