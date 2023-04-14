Qualifying for Europe would be a ‘huge step’ for Brentford, says Thomas Frank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Qualifying for Europe would be a ‘huge step’ for Brentford, says Thomas Frank

By Press Association
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank could lead the club into their first-ever European campaign (Adam Davy/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank could lead the club into their first-ever European campaign (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Frank believes leading Brentford into Europe would be a “huge step” for the club as he calls for maximum effort from his players in the Premier League run-in.

The Bees have enjoyed a fine campaign but have not won in four games and sit ninth in the table heading into Saturday’s visit to struggling Wolves.

Despite just two wins from their last nine matches, Brentford are still on course to better their performance last season, where they finished 13th in their first year in the Premier League.

The Europa Conference League also offers a potential route into European football for the first time in the club’s history, something Frank knows would be a huge achievement as he aims to keep his squad focused on the final weeks of the season.

“It would be huge, a huge step,” he said.

“It will be a big thing but I don’t want to speak about it until if and when that should happen. Right now it is about Wolves.

“This is our second season in the Premier League, so if every single training and match isn’t unbelievably exciting and you want to do everything then we have the wrong group of players.

“That is not to say that we can’t lose the next eight, this is the Premier League so it can happen.

“What we need to be absolutely sure of is that we perform and put maximum effort into every single game, starting on Saturday against Wolves, and I am convinced that this group of players will perform.

“We are in the top half of the table and a top-10 finish would be unbelievable if that could happen.

“We just want to end as high as possible, go into every game trying to win it. There should be plenty of reasons for us to keep going.”

Brentford travel to face a Wolves side battling relegation on the back of a 2-1 loss at home to Champions League-chasing Newcastle.

They may be safe in midtable and Frank’s hopes of a top-half finish could easily be achieved, but he admits it is a challenge to face teams with so much at stake.

“For some clubs, depending on where they are in their life cycles or what you could call the life-cycle of the club,” he said.

“It’s our second season in the Premier League. We should be fighting for every single point and every single position because the higher we end, the bigger the achievement for us.

“It’s clear that, for example, Newcastle, if they finish fifth it still would be an amazing season for them because I don’t think anyone expected that before the season. That is a massive credit to Eddie Howe and his coaching staff and the Newcastle players.

“But I think still they would be a little bit disappointed if they don’t finish fourth because they can see it, they can smell it and they’ve done so well.

“Maybe teams that are fighting to avoid relegation, there is a different pressure that maybe makes them fight even more.

“But hopefully we are in that fine place where we want to achieve something and we can go in with a little bit more freedom but still come with everything and all the effort, so maybe that gives us something.”

Brentford announced on Friday that defender Pontus Jansson, 32, will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer and rejoin Malmo, where he began his career before taking in spells with Torino, Leeds and the Bees.

