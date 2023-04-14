Michael Carrick feels Middlesbrough have played better despite five-goal haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Carrick feels Middlesbrough have played better despite five-goal haul

By Press Association
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick saw his side win (Richard Sellars/PA)
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick saw his side win (Richard Sellars/PA)

Michael Carrick felt his Middlesbrough side were not at their best despite hitting Norwich for five at the Riverside.

Boro climbed to third in the Championship after emphatically seeing off their promotion rivals 5-1 and closed the gap on second place Sheffield United to five points, though the Blades do have two games in hand.

Cameron Archer got a brace for the hosts with fellow Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey also among the goals, along with Hayden Hackney and the Championship’s top scorer Chuba Akpom, who bagged his 27th league goal of the season.

Carrick said: “I’m delighted with the result. In a strange way, I actually think we’ve played better in other games, but we had that really clinical feel about us tonight and were ruthless.

“I was really, really pleased to see that. It wasn’t a nice performance – it was one where the boys showed how much they wanted it and how tuned in they were.

“You could see how confident they were as well, to create the chances and score the goals.

“Even after the setback of conceding just before half-time, it was great to go and score again and have that mentality. I was really pleased with a lot of things, and with not really being right at our best I didn’t think, it was a terrific win and really important for us.”

“The heavy defeat leaves Norwich eighth in the Championship and although they are only a point behind sixth-placed Blackburn, they’ve played two games more.

Josh Sargent was on target for the visitors, who paid the price for missing early chances and “horrendous” defensive mistakes.

Norwich were angry that the game was not stopped in the build-up to Boro’s second goal when Sam McCallum was down injured, and the Canaries were denied a penalty when Max Aarons appeared to be fouled in the second half.

But David Wagner did not make any excuses for the heavy defeat and felt his side “lost their heads”.

He said: “It was very disappointing. I think we made a lot of horrendous mistakes in front of both goals. We had some good opportunities at 0-0 and at 1-0 down we had an opportunity. We have to take them because goals change games.

“We’ve conceded the second one where Sam McCallum was out of the game and afterwards, to be totally honest, we lost our heads.

“If you make them mistakes you need to stay calm and stay in the game, and we didn’t do that.

“We made it far too easy for Boro with the individual mistakes and we didn’t take our chances. That was the story of the game.

“If you produce mistakes like we’ve done today and you don’t take chances, then you can’t complain about the penalty or that you were unlucky.”

