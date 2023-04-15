Alistair Johnston explains how Canada upbringing helped hone his combative style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alistair Johnston explains how Canada upbringing helped hone his combative style

By Press Association
Alistair Johnston impressed against Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alistair Johnston impressed against Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston admits his combative approach is partly driven by his realisation that he needed to bridge the gap with more technically-gifted players.

But he also feels his competitive nature is an irreducible part of his character stemming from his upbringing.

Johnston’s commitment has helped make him a firm favourite with the Celtic support since joining from Montreal in the wake of his appearance at the World Cup with Canada.

But the aggression Johnston brings is very much controlled – he has only picked up one yellow card in his 15 appearances in Scottish football.

The 24-year-old said: “If you take away my desire and competitiveness I’m not nearly the same footballer as some of these guys here. I have realised that and I have come to terms with that.

“So I know what I need to bring in order to play at the level that is expected if I want to play for Celtic.

“It really is part of me. It definitely comes back to my childhood growing up in a family of three boys where I was the middle child and everything was a competition, constantly fighting for everything. Everything was always a battle.

“And also playing sports like (ice) hockey. It’s a huge thing for us in Canada growing up. We love to hit people, we love to get into it.”

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Kilmarnock, Johnston said: “But at the same time it’s also that camaraderie. If you hit one of my players, my really skilful guy, it’s my job to go in there and back them up.

“But it’s not just me that does it. Cal (Callum McGregor) is one of the biggest ones. In the last game I got knocked over and I turned around and he was already in there pushing someone for me.

“I was like ‘mate, that’s my job, get out of there’.

“We have a really good camaraderie here, a good brotherhood that we are building and I am just happy to be part of it and I am happy to pull my weight.”

Johnston continued to enhance his reputation with a man-of-the-match display in Celtic’s 3-2 win over Rangers, which further cemented their cinch Premiership title chances.

“Those kind of matches definitely help as a defender that likes to get stuck in,” he said.

“It’s definitely a bit more choppy and end-to-end than our typical matches and therefore there’s a lot more opportunity to get mixed up with the 50-50s. That’s where I thrive.

“I realise the main goal is to get three points but we are also there to entertain and when you’ve got 60,000 crazy Celtic fans going absolutely nuts and you know much they love a tackle…

“I know how much I love a tackle. There is nothing quite like getting stuck in and feeling the energy off the crowd from that.

“That gives you a high and really pushes you on. I really enjoyed that aspect of it, being an entertainer a bit as well, but most important is we get the three points.

“I’m not sure who voted for man of the match or how I got it but I will take it and add it to my small collection.”

