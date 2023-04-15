Jesse Lingard has had tough time but is committed to Forest fight – Steve Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jesse Lingard has had tough time but is committed to Forest fight – Steve Cooper

By Press Association
Jesse Lingard has had several injury knocks in his first season at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jesse Lingard has had several injury knocks in his first season at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Cooper insisted Jesse Lingard is committed to Nottingham Forest’s bid to beat the drop despite the midfielder’s struggles in his first season at the City Ground.

Niggling injuries have punctuated Lingard’s time in the midlands since joining Forest last summer after being released by Manchester United and he has made just three appearances since the turn of the year.

Cooper believes these persistent setbacks explain the lack of impact from Lingard, who has featured 16 times for relegation-threatened Forest in the league this season but has yet to score a goal or make an assist.

The 30-year-old England international has been linked with an exit this summer but ahead of a reunion against his former employers United on Sunday afternoon, Cooper does not doubt Lingard’s loyalty to the Forest cause.

“Like everybody, he’s giving everything to be in a position where he wants to contribute,” Cooper said. “Jesse is as determined as anybody else in the group.

“He’s had a bit of a tough time and he’s missed some games through injuries that haven’t been long-term injuries but have just not allowed him to be available for games.

“Against Manchester United, he’d love to be involved and even more than that contribute in a really, really positive way.

“But the most important thing at the moment is the greater good of the team and what we’re trying to do. Any individual situation around that is not as important as the collective.”

Forest, who have lost three times to United this season by a combined 8-0 scoreline, are winless in nine matches, collecting just three points to slide back into relegation trouble.

With only eight matches remaining to transform their fortunes, Cooper thinks they can be more adventurous, starting against Erik ten Hag’s Champions League-chasing side.

“Results have not been anywhere near what we would have hoped, wanted and needed to be and that for me is the be-all and end-all,” Cooper added.

“There’s such a strong togetherness and culture at the club. We’re all frustrated with recent results but determined and motivated because there’s still so much to achieve and so much can be done.

“To get a good result you need to take risks, to have a way of thinking you can hurt Manchester United, we’ve got to really see that with the players and get them to buy into it.

“They have ownership of it as well and deliver on a matchday. I’ve liked the preparation so far but it only means something if we can take it into Sunday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Joel Nouble scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone are in freefall as Perth side get booed off again after 2-0…
The Pars fans were jubilant after Matty Todd made it 2-0 to Dunfermline. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man…
Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir.
PAUL WHITELAW: From painting birds to the Highs and Lows of a Kosher Marriage,…
Linda Ballingall and David Brown from Glenrothes Heritage Centre with the Number 8 plaque from one of the Titanic lifeboats alongside a portrait of The Countess of Rothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New home for Titanic artefacts in Glenrothes
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. The Mousetrap Perth Theatre Picture shows; The Mousetrap HI RES. na. Supplied by Perth Theatre Date; 13/01/2023
Why the ’70s ‘queenpin’ of Scottish Theatre wore a silver mousetrap round her neck
Red Cross volunteer Richard Stibbles from Perth will join royalty at King Charles III's Coronation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth volunteer who returned to frontline after nearly dying from Covid gets King's Coronation…
Dave Ramsay alongside Fiona Corner of Alzheimer Scotland.
Fife man's mission to raise £21k to fund a 'dementia dog' in memory of…
Landward presenters Arlene Stuart, Cammy Wilson, Anne McAlpine, Rosie Morton, Shahbaz Majeed and Dougie Vipond.
Dundee photographer returns as co-presenter of BBC TV show Landward
Philip Elrick.
Banned Fife driver caught 'riding motorbike in pyjamas'
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 14th September '22 CR0037947 Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald photographed in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church, Eskadale.
Author Flora Fraser talks false teeth and false heirs ahead of NYC Tartan week…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented