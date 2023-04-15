Lisandro Martinez determined to return stronger after foot injury

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has vowed to return stronger after a foot injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.
The Argentina defender was taken off on a stretcher during United’s Europa League draw with Sevilla on Thursday night after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.
“Not the way I imagined what’s been a very special season would end, but sometimes we face obstacles along the way that we have to overcome to make us stronger and we learn from them,” Martinez tweeted.
“I know that I’ll be back soon to go for more. In the meantime, I’ll continue to support my team-mates to achieve our objectives.”
“The messages & support I’ve received has been amazing, they’re giving me strength and encouragement. Thanks to you all from the bottom of my heart.”
The 25-year-old is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.
Erik ten Hag’s side will now be without both first-choice centre-backs after Raphael Varane was forced off in the same game.