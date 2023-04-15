Steven Schumacher “buzzing” after promotion-chasing Pilgrims edge Devon derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Schumacher “buzzing” after promotion-chasing Pilgrims edge Devon derby

By Press Association
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher saw his side cement their place in the top two (Martin Rickett/PA)
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher saw his side cement their place in the top two (Martin Rickett/PA)

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher was left “buzzing” after his side moved a step closer to promotion from Sky Bet League One with a narrow 1-0 win at derby rivals Exeter.

Despite being second best for much of the Devon derby, it was the Pilgrims who made the breakthrough with 20 minutes left.

A short corner routine saw Matt Butcher’s shot take a huge deflection off former Pilgrim Will Aimson before ending up in the City net.

The win moved Plymouth into the top two with five matches remaining – and left the race for promotion firmly in their hands.

“I am absolutely delighted and buzzing with the win,” Schumacher said.

“We always knew it was going to be a tough game, and we didn’t think it was going to be the type of game that would be too free-flowing.

“We knew it was going to be a battle and for the whole of the first 45 minutes that is what it was like.

“In the second half, we managed to get ourselves in front and did the business, which is the most important.

“I think, going into a derby game, it is important not to lose, but to come away from here with three points feels special.

“It was a real team performance from us today and we showed good character and professionalism to come back from defeat on Monday.

“We had to scrap and fight for everything because Exeter are a really good team and their centre forwards caused us problems. We had to snuff them out and we managed to do that.”

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell was left to rue one lapse in concentration as his young side paid a heavy price for switching off at the corner.

“It hurts to lose any football match, but to lose to your rivals is devastating for the fans. They were fantastic again and in great voice and great numbers,” Caldwell said.

“We gave it everything and I thought we were the better team, but the small details were the difference.

“We were a bit naive at times and we have to learn to win big football matches, it is not just about playing good football.

“We have to learn and get better at the fine arts of the game and that is a lesson that we have to take from today because we don’t get it back. I am bitterly disappointed and I hope we get a reaction on Tuesday.”

Reflecting on the decisive goal, Caldwell said: “If you don’t do your job at a set-piece, then you lose and that is the small detail.

“You could see from the first minute how Plymouth came to try and win the game and that is what you need to do to be a successful team. You need to find ways to win.

“Right from the start, they showed they weren’t going to try and play, they were going to try and nick the game.

“They tried to slow the game down and we fell into their trap with the set play. We have to learn from that.

“I thought we were the better team all game, I didn’t think there was a moment in the game where we were under pressure or I thought: ‘this isn’t working.’

“But I always knew that they came here to score one goal and nick a win. When a team tries to do that. We have to be better in those moments.”

