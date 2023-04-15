Mark Bonner wants Cambridge to keep working after impressive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Bonner wants Cambridge to keep working after impressive win

By Press Association
Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner says there is work to do (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner says there is work to do (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Mark Bonner felt his side fully earned their derby-day delight as Cambridge continued their League One revival against Peterborough.

Harrison Dunk opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time and Sam Smith netted for the fourth match in a row as Cambridge beat their fiercest rivals 2-0, meaning they have picked up 10 points in their last four matches.

However Bonner was quick to acknowledge his side need further impressive results if they are to claw themselves out of the relegation zone.

“I hope the players will enjoy the praise and adulation that they’ll get for today, because it’s 20-odd years we’ve been waiting for that, and it’s a great afternoon for everybody”, said Bonner afterwards.

“We’re in absolute work mode, head down and grafting. The time for patting ourselves on the back is later.

“Everyone else can enjoy it and genuinely at the end of the season, if we do what we’re supposed to do and finish above that line, then I’ll look back and think this was an enjoyable day.

“At the minute it’s just a contributor to a total of target points, so we’re a long way from being finished.

“We’re in a good position at the moment but it’s only in five games that we can pat ourselves on the back if we do the job.

“I thought we were really good today, I thought we deserved it. The timing of the first goal was massive, obviously, to go in at half time 1-0, and it had to be Dunk.

“It was a brilliant afternoon, a super atmosphere, and with the extra significance to everybody that’s waited 20-odd years for the game here and to get the result, it’s great to send everybody home happy.”

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson was left greatly disappointed by his side’s display, ruing that “we just didn’t perform, it really is as simple as that.”

He added: “I feel disappointed for the fans because that was a big one for them.

“We’ve been very good of late. Today, for whatever reason, we didn’t perform. But even if you don’t perform you do the basics right.

“You can’t concede goals like we did for the first one. It’s a nonsense; four yards out, open goal, right on half-time, and it gave them something to hang on to.

“They thoroughly deserved to win. We didn’t play our game. Whatever we did today wasn’t good enough. When we’ve not been good enough we lose. If you drop your standards in this league or any league you’re going to lose games. Today we can have no complaints at all.

“Like I said all along, teams will drop points. Unfortunately we have today and we have to react to it.”

