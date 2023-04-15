Lee Johnson savors “emotional” Edinburgh derby victory as Hibs down Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lee Johnson savors “emotional” Edinburgh derby victory as Hibs down Hearts

By Press Association
Lee Johnson enjoyed his first derby win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson enjoyed his first derby win (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson admitted he had a tear in his eye after his team defeated Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby since the passing of club owner Ron Gordon in February.

Kevin Nisbet scored the only goal of the game in the second half as the Easter Road side ended a run of nine matches without a win over their city rivals, sparking jubilant scenes at full-time.

Johnson revealed afterwards that Gordon, who lost his cancer battle aged 68 less than two months ago, featured prominently in his thoughts as he savoured an “emotional” victory.

“I’m sure Ron was looking down on us and would have enjoyed that one himself,” said Johnson after Hibernian ended a run of four consecutive defeats in the cinch Premiership.

“Ron’s always with us. We are going to put a collage of him up at the training ground, and he lives on through us and through his family as well.

“I wish he’d been there today because it would have been a fantastic thing for him to see but he’s a constant in terms of the way we speak of him.

“He gave a lot of us our opportunities here. It felt like a great win, it was quite emotional at the end.

“We felt like we owed something today to the fanbase, they deserved that one.

“It was a great club win that and I’m just so proud for everyone in club colours.”

Johnson, who took charge last summer, had spoken previously of his desire to hear Sunshine on Leith, by The Proclaimers, sung by the Hibs support after a big win.

The Hibs boss finally got his wish on Saturday afternoon and is hoping the euphoria caused by victory over their city rivals can help forge a strong bond between the fans and the players.

“I had a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye listening to Sunshine on Leith at the end,” Johnson said.

“You work hard, the boys work hard and you just want to give back. When that song comes out it means everyone is happy.

“We have let the fans down a couple of times this year, probably a few too many times.

“Just when that bond starts to get created between the players, staff and fanbase we have fallen a bit short.

“We are building this so that’s a big win for us to build the connection and trust with the fanbase. You see how powerful it is when everyone is unified.”

The win moved Hibs to within two points of Hearts, who have now lost six games in a row in all competitions.

Hearts caretaker manager Steven Naismith, who took the reins following Robbie Neilson’s sacking last weekend, admitted his side lacked a threat.

“I didn’t think there was too much in the game and I didn’t think it was a great game,” said Naismith. “It lacked a bit of quality and we didn’t carry enough of a threat.

“One set-play moment cost us. I thought overall we defended their direct play, long balls and individual threats very well.

“How quickly we got the ball into the final third wasn’t quick enough, and that’s been something that’s been at this team for a while.”

