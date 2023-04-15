Crewe see off Walsall with first-half goals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

First-half goals from Rod McDonald and Chris Long set Crewe on route to their third win in their last four games as they beat Walsall 2-0.

McDonald powered home a header from Callum Ainley’s free-kick in the second minute.

The Saddlers responded with Isaac Hutchinson firing a deflected effort just wide and Joe Low planting a header over.

But some poor defending from the visitors – who are now without a win in their last six games – allowed Long room inside the box to place a shot, which took a deflection off Low to find the bottom corner for Crewe’s second in the 25th minute.

Dan Agyei curled an effort wide and Charlie Finney went close to marking his debut with a goal when his volley was deflected over.

Jamille Matt was close to reducing the deficit just before the interval, but the frontman’s effort was diverted around the post by Luke Offord.

Walsall’s plight deepened just over the hour-mark when substitute Joss Labadie was red carded after he picked up his second yellow for a late tackle on Tariq Uwakwe.

Referee Carl Boyeson also reached for his red card to send Walsall’s assistant boss Wayne Hatswell to the stand for his protest over Labadie’s dismissal.

Crewe could have rubbed it in with more goals as Joel Tabiner arrived on Agyei’s cutback, but drove his shot over, while substitute Lachlan Brook was denied by an excellent stop by keeper Owen Evans.

For Walsall, Tom Knowles failed to provide a finish to his surging run as he screwed a late effort wide to sum up his side’s dismal afternoon.