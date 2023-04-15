Jack Marriott hits hat-trick in Fleetwood’s win over 10-man Accrington By Press Association April 15 2023, 5.06pm Share Jack Marriott hits hat-trick in Fleetwood’s win over 10-man Accrington Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4307374/jack-marriott-hits-hat-trick-in-fleetwoods-win-over-10-man-accrington/ Copy Link Jack Marriott (Nigel French/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]