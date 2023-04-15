Kwame Thomas’ double rescues draw for Dundee against Morton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kwame Thomas scored twice in the final 20 minutes to salvage Dundee a 3-3 draw with play-off chasing Morton and move one point clear of Queen’s Park at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Darragh O’Connor put Morton ahead in the 17th minute, hooking the ball back over his head and into the net.

O’Connor headed wide on the half-hour and Morton were punished two minutes later when Luke Hannant nodded in Dundee’s equaliser from close range from Zach Robinson’s ball in.

Robbie Muirhead’s stunning 25-yard free-kick and Jack Baird’s header at the back post four minutes later put Morton 3-1 up just after the hour.

But Thomas nodded in Hannant’s free-kick and then struck again at the death to secure Dundee a precious point.