Crawley move out of relegation zone after victory over Tranmere

Crawley earned their first win in five games to move out of the relegation zone with a 2- 1 home success over Tranmere.

The Reds gifted Rovers an early lead through Harvey Saunders, but goals from Aramide Oteh and Jack Powell gave the hosts their first victory of the season when conceding first.

Kane Hemmings missed a late penalty for Tranmere, who have won only seven league games over the last six months.

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey said going into the game that he knew from his own experience what a “difficult place” the Broadfield Stadium was for opposing sides, and urged his men to fully maximise home advantage for what he admitted was a “a massive game for the football club.”

Lindsey made seven changes but the Reds made the worst possible start after only eight minutes when keeper Corey Addai lost control of the ball on the edge of the box and Saunders cashed in by rolling the ball into an empty net.

Crawley pulled level in fine style on the half hour when Oteh jinked into the box and his right-foot shot passed stranded keeper Mateusz Hewelt gave him his fifth goal of the season.

Keeper Hewelt pushed over a goal-bound shot from Harry Ransom before the Reds went in front five minutes before the break when Ransom headed the ball on and Powell converted from close range.

Winger Logan Chalmers put a good chance over for Rovers soon after the interval but Crawley remained a threat and Hewelt saved a back post header from Ashley Nadesan following a corner by Powell.

Rovers wasted a glorious chance to pull level eight minutes from time when substitute Mazeed Ogungbo handled a cross by Sam Taylor, but keeper Addai parried Kane Hemmings’ penalty and Rhys Hughes blazed the rebound over.