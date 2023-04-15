Relegation-threatened Reading pick up point at home to promoted Burnley

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Already promoted Burnley still have to wait to be crowned champions of the Sky Bet Championship after being held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Reading.

With nearest yet distant challengers Sheffield United defeating Cardiff 4-1 earlier in the day, Burnley could not secure the title in Berkshire.

In a first half of little note, with neither side particularly threatening, Manuel Benson produced the best effort by forcing a fine save from home goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

The second half was also lacking in any substantial goal threat all round and Reading were the happier to secure a valuable point in their battle against the drop.

Having clinched a quick return to the Premier League by winning 2-1 at Middlesbrough 2-1 on April 7, Burnley extended their unbeaten league run to 20 matches on Easter Monday after defeating 10-man Sheffield United 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Reading manager Paul Ince was dismissed on Tuesday after 14 months in charge, with under-21s boss Noel Hunt – a former Royals striker – taking over on an interim basis until the end of the season.

It was Vincent Kompany’s side who controlled the early proceedings at the SCL Stadium, with Charlie Taylor often to the fore as the overlapping left back.

From a Taylor cross deep to the far post, Scott Twine half-volleyed wide from the tightest of angles.

Burnley kept up the pressure with Benson galloping clear on the right – but his low drive was smartly stopped by the diving Lumley.

However, they were dealt a blow in the 18th minute when 19-goal top scorer Nathan Tella had to be replaced after appearing to pull up with a hamstring problem.

Twine saw a shot deflected behind before Reading finally made inroads into the otherwise untested Burnley defence.

Jeff Hendrick tried his luck from distance – but it was well off target – and then 19-year-old Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan nodded over from a Femi Azeez cross.

Reading opened the second period in promising fashion, with Azeez’s low cross fizzing across the face of the Clarets goal.

But, much to his frustration, there was no team-mate on hand to touch it in.

Burnley responded quickly when Johann Berg Gudmundsson found space on the edge of the home area.

But with Lumley struggling to reach his powerful attempt, the ball sailed narrowly wide.

Taylor also chanced his arm from distance – about 30 yards out – but Lumley, this time, could watch it drift harmlessly wide.

Reading broke away with 20 minutes left, through the always lively Azeez, but the youngster cut in on to his weaker right foot and the chance went begging.

Burnley had to play out stoppage time with 10 men – Benson limping off injured and Kompany having used his three substitute windows – but they held on easily for the draw.