Marlon Pack earns Portsmouth point at 10-man Shrewsbury

Marlon Pack’s 82nd-minute equaliser helped battling Portsmouth pick up a precious away point in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Shrewsbury.

Striker Robert Street’s second-half goal looked to have helped Shrewsbury claim their first home win for a month.

Street headed the home side ahead eight minutes after the break with a clinical finish for only his third goal of the season.

But it all went wrong for Steve Cotterill’s team, who were forced to settle for a draw and play the final phase of the game with a man short.

Tom Flanagan was needlessly sent off for a second yellow card four minutes from time, although a point ended an unwelcome run of four successive defeats.

Pack did the business for Pompey as they extended their impressive unbeaten league run to seven games and also kept their faint play-off hopes alive with four fixtures remaining.

He pounced late on for his third goal of the season with a clinical close-range header into the bottom right corner from Michael Jacobs’ inswinging delivery.

Dane Scarlett could have won it for Pompey just two minutes later but he fired with a decent chance.

Flanagan was then dismissed, for a foul on Scarlett, to make it a frustrating afternoon at the office for Cotterill and his charges.