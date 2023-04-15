Conor Chaplin hat-trick helps promotion-chasers Ipswich sink Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich climbed to second in Sky Bet League One after a convincing 6-0 victory over Charlton.

Conor Chaplin struck a hat-trick, while substitute Freddie Ladapo weighed in with two goals before defender Leif Davis scored in stoppage-time as Ipswich moved above Sheffield Wednesday, who lost at Burton.

Ipswich made a fast start, forcing three successive corners and also had a penalty appeal turned down for handball against Addicks defender Michael Hector.

Chaplin soon put Town in front in the seventh minute with his 20th league goal of the season when he drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

It was soon 2-0 when Chaplin collected a throughball from Nathan Broadhead to dispatch a right-foot shot past goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Former Ipswich striker Macauley Bonne was denied a goal for Charlton in the 27th minute when Town keeper Christian Walton dived full length to palm away his header.

At the other end, Nathan Broadhead forced a good save from Maynard-Brewer.

Charlton had a penalty appeal turned down just before Chaplin completed his hat-trick with 20 minutes left with a close-range finish.

Ladapo made an instant impact of the bench to make it 4-0 in the 75th minute before scoring again with a right-foot drive into the top corner.

To compound Charlton’s misery defender Ryan Innis was given a red card when he fouled Ladapo just outside the penalty area before Davis completed the rout in the fifth minute of added time.