Protestors cause delay to start of the 175th Grand National at Aintree By Press Association April 15 2023, 5.22pm

Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists (Peter Byrne/PA)

The start of the Randox Grand National was delayed by about 15 minutes after a number of protestors made their way on to the track at Aintree. Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile race and were protesting from early on Saturday morning outside the track. As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of protestors breached security fences around the Liverpool venue and ran on to the course.

Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists (Peter Byrne/PA)

The horses were sent back to the pre-parade ring, with the race eventually off at around 530pm. Corach Rambler, trained by Lucinda Russell and ridden by Derek Fox, won the incident-packed race at 8/1.